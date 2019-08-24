Students in Jamaica to Win Grants in JN Money “Back-to-School” Promotion

KINGSTON, Jamaica -More than US$7,000 in scholarships will be awarded to students, who are nominated by persons overseas, as part of the JN Money Services’ (JNMS) back-to-school ‘Winning Skoolaz’ promotion, which runs until August 31.

During the period, JNMS customers living in Canada, the Caribbean, The Cayman Islands, The United States of America (USA) and the United Kingdom (UK), who remit funds, will be automatically entered in the JN Money Winning ‘Skoolaz’ back-to-school promotion.

One winner from each territory, will then have the opportunity to nominate a student in Jamaica, to receive a scholarship from the remittance company.

“The back-to-school period can be challenging for many parents, as a result of costs associated with textbooks, uniforms, stationery and other school supplies,” Miss Sanya Wallace senior manager, Strategic Planning & Marketing, at JN Money Services limited, related.

“Through this year’s JN Money Back-to-School Promotion, our customers in the Diaspora will have the opportunity to nominate a child in Jamaica, who will receive a scholarship to assist with expenses during this period. We see this as an opportunity to assist children and contribute to their long-term development in a meaningful way,” Miss Wallace explained.

During the promotional, on a weekly basis, seven students will receive grants.

“The grants will enable the parents of these students to purchase much needed items, or assist in other areas which will ease their “back-to-school costs,” Miss Wallace explained.

She stated that the back-to-school period was second only to the busy Christmas season, in terms of the value of remittances sent via JN Money during a given year.

“Last year, approximately US$2.3 billion was remitted to Jamaica, which assisted many families in a variety of ways, and education is one of the main reasons persons remit funds to their families,” Miss Wallace related, noting that, “Education is perhaps the safest route to improve the lives of families; and, therefore, we remain committed to keeping families connected and improving their lives.”