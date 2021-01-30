Ann Marie Sorrell Sworn in to Palm Beach Soil and Water Conservation District

Ann Marie Sorrell, First Jamaican, Black Woman Elected to Palm Beach Soil & Water Conservation District

[West Palm Beach] – Ann Marie Sorrell took her oath of office for Palm Beach Soil and Water Conservation District, Seat 2 on Thursday, January 28 after winning the seat by a landslide.

The Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections website thoroughly presents the epic results of the November 2020 election for Palm Beach County. As one of the two candidates who ran for the Palm Beach Soil and Water Conservation District Seat 2, Ann Marie Sorrell won nearly 66% of the votes, totaling 398,354 votes out of the total 607,697 votes cast.

Endorsements

Sorrell’s endorsements included:

Mack Bernard, Commissioner (Palm Beach County Board of Commissioners)

Keith James (Mayor, City of West Palm Beach)

Cory Neering (Commissioner, City of West Palm Beach)

Christina Lambert (Commissioner, City of West Palm Beach)

Christy Fox (Commissioner, City of West Palm Beach)

Janet Taylor (Former County Commissioner, Hendry County Board of County Commissioners)

Dale Holness (Commissioner and Former Mayor, Broward County Board of County Commissioners)

Glades Lives Matters

Sun-Sentinel

“There are so many residents who are unfamiliar or unaware of our wetlands, how our water system works, and the economic impact that farming and agriculture has in our county and our state,” says Sorrell. “With that in mind, I will bring a fresh and diverse voice, new leadership, and the ability to communicate the importance of sustainability and conservation matters to all constituents in Palm Beach County.”

The Mosaic Group

Ann Marie Sorrell is the Founder and President & CEO of The Mosaic Group (established in 2005). The firm is an award-winning advertising, public relations, marketing, and government relations firm. The Mosaic Group serves clients throughout the United States. Its clients include the City of West Palm Beach, Cohen Brothers Realty Corporation, AECOM, Palm Tran Public Transportation, and community redevelopment agencies around South Florida, to name a few.

She has served as an adjunct professor at Palm Beach State College for 5 years teaching Introduction to Business, Entrepreneurship, and Human Relations.

Cannabiziac

Sorrell also recently founded Cannabiziac (April 2020), South Florida’s first Cannabiz Incubator, Accelerator, and Coworking community for the cannabis industry. She founded Cannabiziac for the purpose of creating an inclusive global cannabis ecosystem. The company will provide education and training, business and financial resources.. And, will include networking opportunities, advocacy, and a community for cannabis companies (start-up and growing enterprises) across the United States and around the globe.