Florida Launches New Website for Vaccine Appointments

[FLORIDA] – The Florida Division of Emergency Management has launched a statewide pre-registration system for COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

People 65 and older and frontline health care workers can visit myvaccine.fl.gov to pre-register for vaccine appointments that become available in their area.

Those who have registered will be contacted by phone call, text, or email when vaccine appointments become available.

Call to Schedule Vaccine Appointments

Broward – Scheduling: 866-201-6313 TTY: 833-476-1526

Miami-Dade – Scheduling: 888-499-0840 TTY: 888-256-8918

Palm Beach – Scheduling: 866-201-6754 TTY: 833-476-1532