Statement from Assembly Member Michael Blake on Lowell Hawthorne

Golden Krust CEO Lowell Hawthorne commits suicide

WASHINGTON, DC – “It was a shocking surprise to learn of the loss of Lowell Hawthorne”, says Michael Blake. Our team is sending his family and the entire Golden Krust team love, prayers and strength.

Golden Krust is a hallmark in our community, located in our assembly district, and employs hundreds of our residents. I’ve had the honor of collaborating and spending time with the Hawthorne family, a pillar in the Minority and Women Business Enterprises space, and who regularly provides community support.

One never fully knows what someone is going through, so please take this moment to check on your loved ones, friends and colleagues as we don’t know the pain the Hawthorne family is experiencing right now. As a Jamaican American, I send my heartfelt blessings to his family.

From our family to his own, Walk Good Mr. Hawthorne.