Ambassador Marks shocked by Golden Krust CEO’s Passing

WASHINGTON, DC – Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States Her Excellency Audrey Marks is shocked by the news of the passing of Golden Krust CEO Lowell Hawthorne.

Words are still not able to fully convey my utter sense of shock, disbelief, and sadness since receiving the tragic news about the passing of one of our most visible member of the Jamaican and Caribbean American community.

Lowell Hawthorne and the Golden Krust Caribbean Bakery and Grill brand have loomed large on the American business landscape. Small wonder then, that Lowell, his family members, and the company they have built into the substantive operation it has become today, have won accolades from all quarters.

Not only as Ambassador of Jamaica to the United States, but as a fellow entrepreneur, a friend and an admirer of the family, I must reach out especially to Lowell’s wife Lorna, his children, and his extended family, as well as his employees, numerous friends and associates in this a most trying time of immense grief for all of us.

I join everyone in extending our prayers for all left in mourning.

We are sad at losing such a son, brother, husband, brother and family benefactor from our midst.

For more than three decades Lowell Hawthorne and his family embodied the very essence of the Jamaican, Caribbean and American enterprising spirit. And it has made us ever so proud. As the leading representative of the beloved Golden Krust restaurant brand, Lowell took the company to the pinnacle of a franchise business.

His journey served as a great inspiration to countless individuals, communities, and businesses since the very first Golden Krust operation was opened in The Bronx, New York, in 1989.

While we will still struggle to come to terms with this loss, let us treasure the good memories of Lowell Hawthorne and his philanthropic spirit; and let us band together in prayer for his family and for one another – that we can summon the strength to press onward, encouraged by his entrepreneurial vision.

Walk good Lowell, May your soul find and rest in eternal peace.