College Scholarship Opportunity For Jamaicans / Jamaican Nationals

International non-profit organization, The Grace Scholarship Fund aims to provide support to young Jamaican students

SOUTH FLORIDA – The Grace Scholarship Fund is proud to announce their 2017 scholarship awards. The gifts target Jamaican students who are currently enrolled (or plan to be enrolled) in various colleges, universities and trade schools around the world.

All scholarship applications are due by midnight on June 15th.

The Fund operators are encouraging Jamaican nationals and members of the Diaspora to do their part and help spread the word to students in need of financial support to pursue their educational aspirations.

2017 scholarships offerings

The Fund’s social media accounts (Instagram, Facebook and Twitter) provide the most up to date on new scholarships and application guidelines.

All applications can be downloaded on the Fund's website

The Grace Scholarship Fund is an international non-profit organization founded in 2013 to provide financial support for young Jamaican students pursing higher education.

Since it’s launch, the organization has distributed scholarships to 17 Jamaican youth attending colleges and universities around the globe—another 10 are planned for 2017.

To become an esteemed donor and/or learn more about the initiatives

Grace Scholarship Fund has no affiliation with the Grace Kennedy organization.