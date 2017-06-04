College Scholarship Opportunity For Jamaicans / Jamaican Nationals
International non-profit organization, The Grace Scholarship Fund aims to provide support to young Jamaican students
SOUTH FLORIDA – The Grace Scholarship Fund is proud to announce their 2017 scholarship awards. The gifts target Jamaican students who are currently enrolled (or plan to be enrolled) in various colleges, universities and trade schools around the world.
All scholarship applications are due by midnight on June 15th.
The Fund operators are encouraging Jamaican nationals and members of the Diaspora to do their part and help spread the word to students in need of financial support to pursue their educational aspirations.
2017 scholarships offerings
- Sydonie Neysmith Scholarship for TitchfieldGirls – for Titchfield High girls attending college/university
- Thomas E. Laing Scholarship – for students pursuing studies in the automotive field
- Community Scholarship (4x) – open to all college and college bound students
- Dr. Keith Williams Scholarship – for students pursing studies in Dentistry at UWI
- Ms. Fannie Prince Scholarship – open to all college and college bound students
- Hummingbird Healthcare Scholarship – open to students pursing studies in a healthcare related field (nursing, medicine, public health, dentistry, etc.)
- Founder’s Technology Scholarship – open to all students pursing a degree in a technology related field
The Fund’s social media accounts (Instagram, Facebook and Twitter) provide the most up to date on new scholarships and application guidelines.
All applications can be downloaded on the Fund’s website, Grace Scholarship Fund
Grace Scholarship Fund
The Grace Scholarship Fund is an international non-profit organization founded in 2013 to provide financial support for young Jamaican students pursing higher education.
Since it’s launch, the organization has distributed scholarships to 17 Jamaican youth attending colleges and universities around the globe—another 10 are planned for 2017.
To become an esteemed donor and/or learn more about the initiatives visit Grace Scholarship Fund
Grace Scholarship Fund has no affiliation with the Grace Kennedy organization.
