Pure Grenada supports the Caribbean Tourism Industry

St. George’s, Grenada — Pure Grenada, Spice of the Caribbean is once again assisting its Caribbean neighbours impacted by recent hurricanes while supporting the tourism industry in the Caribbean.

Minister for Tourism Dr.Clarice Modeste Curwen recalled how Caribbean nations swiftly came to Grenada’s aid after Hurricane Ivan in 2004, therefore she was pleased to announce that her government pledged over 300,000 USD (1 million EC dollars) toward the relief efforts in the region.

The Minister further stated that Grenada’s seaports are open and ready to assist any vessels seeking safe haven. She said, “Our marinas offered shelter and services to a number of yachts while Pure Grenada also warmly welcomed an unscheduled call from Carnival Fascination on Tuesday. We are happy to assist.”

Also as part of the regional response, CEO of the Grenada Airports Authority (GAA) Wendy Williams reported that Pure Grenada and the Maurice Bishop International Airport offered shelter to more than 20 aircraft in the past few days. “We are ready to offer a safe haven to as many aircrafts as we can”, said Williams. The GAA CEO said Dominica can also expect technical assistance from the GAA as well as relief funding channelled through the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA).

Grenada will host the State of the Industry Conference (SOTIC) 2017 from October 9 – 13 and this Caribbean Tourism Organisation conference is now more important than ever.

CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) Patricia Maher said that Grenada is gearing up to host tourism stakeholders from across the region and beyond. She said, “SOTIC 2017 is an opportunity to show the world that the Caribbean is not all impacted by the hurricanes and that together as a region we are stronger”.