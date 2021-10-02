Stage Set for ‘Doing Business with Guyana’ Fora

Prime Minister to lead high level delegation to the US

[MIAMI] – The Guyanese American Chamber of Commerce (GACC) headquartered here, is set to host two fora in Broward County Florida and Brooklyn, New York themed ‘Doing Business with Guyana’ on October 7 and 12 respectively.

The Government of Guyana has accepted the invitation of the GACC to send a high- level delegation to participate in the fora which are designed to provide attendees updated information, and facilitate discussion on the political climate, procedures and available incentives for conducting business in Guyana; investment and trade opportunities; the process for accessing information that would provide for bidding on government contracts, and latest developments and future plans for the tourism sector.

Representatives of local, regional and US companies doing business in Guyana will also make

presentations at these events.

Guyana Delegation

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips will lead the Guyana government delegation. The delegation includes Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance Gail Teixeira, Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal, Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce Oneidge Walrond and head of the Guyana Office for Investment, Dr. Peter Ramsaroop.

The delegation will arrive here on Wednesday and during its three-day stay will, in addition to

participating in the forum on Thursday, meet with local elected officials and conduct press interviews with several media organizations including the Miami Herald, National Public Radio, the Black News Channel and TV 6 of Trinidad and Tobago. The team will also be guests at a working breakfast hosted by the Minister of Home Affairs and New Growth Industries of Belize, Mr. Kareem Musa who will be visiting Florida at that time.

Agenda

A tour of the operations at Miami International Airport (MIA) followed by a meeting with airport officials and a reception hosted by the airport’s management is billed for Friday, October 8. Earlier on Friday the delegation will be guests at a working lunch hosted by Outreach Aid to the Americas/ Americas Relief Team (OAA/ART) at which issues related to disaster preparedness and relief and port and airport resilience will be the focus. Representatives of airlines, the Port of Miami and shipping lines are listed to be among those participating in the working lunch.

On Wednesday evening the Prime Minister will speak at a welcoming reception hosted by Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) which will also hear welcoming remarks from DDL chairman Komal Samaroo, chair of the Florida Caribbean Caucus of the Democratic Party Glenn Joseph, the Mayor of the City of Miramar Wayne Messam, and Broward County Commissioner Dale Holness. Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman-Schultz has also been invited to address guests at the reception.

A visit to, and dinner at Bamboo Fire restaurant, owned by Guyanese Beverly and Donald Jacobs and nestled in the heart of the popular tourist district in downtown Delray Beach, Florida, is scheduled for Thursday evening. Among those on hand to welcome the delegation to Palm Beach County will be Guyana born Deputy Town Manager, Jay Boodheshwar.

The Thursday Florida forum on ‘Doing Business with Guyana’ will feature an opening address by Minister Gail Teixeira followed by presentations by Dr. Peter Ramsaroop on investment and trade opportunities and incentives; Minister Oneidge Walrond on Developments in Guyana’s Tourism and Hospitality sector: Opportunities and Challenges and lunch at which Prime Minister Mark Phillips is the keynote speaker.

After lunch, Minister Collin Croal will make a presentation on Housing and Infrastructure development in Guyana following which participants will hear the private sector perspective from a panel comprising DDL chairman Samaroo, Eldon Bremner, a member of the Board of Directors of the Rupununi based Santa Fe Farms owned by Simpsons of Barbados and Davis Wolfe, manager of international business at Core& Main, a US company doing business with Guyana.

The visiting government delegation will leave Florida on Saturday, October 9 for New York where the second forum will be held on Tuesday, October 12. A number of courtesy calls and one-one meetings with potential investors are planned during the team’s New York stay.

Due to COVID-19 regulations seating at the two fora is limited. The Chamber has issued invitations to a hybrid of Guyanese American and US businesspersons and potential investors. Arrangements are being made to live stream these events as well as provide for virtual participation.