GACC Welcomes U.S.-CARICOM Multilateral Engagement

[MIAMI] – The Guyanese American Chamber of Commerce (GACC) welcomes the decisions resulting from Wednesday’s (April 21) roundtable with the Foreign Ministers of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and U.S. Secretary of State Anthony J. Blinken.

The GACC is particularly encouraged by the reintroduction of the multilateral approach on the part of the United States. And, the departure from the “cherry picking” of CARICOM member states with which the U.S. engaged in recent years. The Chamber commends the Biden/Harris Administration on the reintroduction of this traditional approach to the conduct of relations with the CARICOM Region.

Strengthening Partnership

The GACC also welcomes Secretary Blinken’s commitment on the part of the U.S. to strengthen the partnership with the region. In addition to the announced “plans to manage the COVID-19 pandemic. Along with promoting a regional economic recovery and cooperation on increasing climate resilience. In addition to continued collaborations on strengthening security, democratic values and human rights”. In conclusion, GACC recommends that adequate mechanisms be put in place to implement decisions arising from the ongoing engagements.

Economic Recovery Program

Members of the GACC are of the firm belief that a regional economic recovery program is critical to the wellbeing of the Guyanese people. And, the Caribbean population as a whole. Especially, as efforts to cushion the worse effects of the Coronavirus pandemic, continue.

“The GACC is committed to working with all stakeholders in the United States, Guyana and within our CARICOM region. In addition to its Diaspora to influence policies and initiatives which will serve to improve the quality of life in the region. Along with the U.S. especially through increased technical cooperation, trade and investment,” GACC Director Eldon Bremner said.

Bremner pointed to the critical importance of reviving the region’s tourism industry. An industry upon which many economies in the region depend heavily.

Conclusion

“While we are the Guyanese American Chamber we strongly believe that a vibrant Caribbean economy is pivotal to the wellbeing of all our countries including Guyana and the US and that the tourism and hospitality industry which has been severely impacted by COVID-19, will require special attention,” Bremner stressed.