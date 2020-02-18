St. Vincent Carnival Culture takes centre stage in T&T’s Carnival

// // //

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad – The undeniable culture and colours of St. Vincent & The Grenadines were on full display at the recent Trinidad & Tobago Carnival event ‘Fam Jam’.

The full concert event by Vincentian Soca Star Skinny Fabulous was supported by the SVG Carnival Development Corporation (CDC). The CDC contingent of representatives was on hand at the event to cheer on their fellow countryman and to enlighten attendees about the upcoming 2020 ‘Vincymas’ festivities.

The extravaganza which took place at Estate 101 in Port-of-Spain featured a booth by the CDC. whereby patrons were able to come and interact with the representatives and learn more about the dynamic series of events carded for Vincymas 2020.

Additionally, guests also had the opportunity to pose for photos with the Vincy Mas brand ambassadors and received various Vincymas branded bandanas and fete-related paraphernalia.

Estate 101’s lush Maraval locale set the platform for dynamic performances by SVG Soca dynamos L Pank and Hance John (who made a major impact at the 2020 International Soca Monarch semi-finals).

The event gave the Vincy talent an opportunity to share the stage with other top local and regional acts such as Nadia Batson, Teddyson John and Lyrikal.

Vincentian flags and rags were in the air when Skinny Fabulous took centre stage to deliver his diverse musical catalogue for all in attendance.

Skinny was joined by his Soca ‘Famalay’ Machel Montano and Iwer George to officially shell down Fam Jam and usher in T&T’s Carnival Week in fine style.

Chairman of The SVG Carnival Development Corporation, Ricardo Adams was on hand at Fam Jam and shared, “We are very pleased to be here during this very exciting time.

We all know that T&T’s Carnival is considered the Mecca but Vincymas brings its own unique cultural attributes to the regional Carnival calendar. We take pleasure in introducing potential visitors to these one of a kind facets and are happy to welcome them to our upcoming festival”.

Esworth Roberts (Development and Marketing Officer, The SVG Carnival Development Corporation echoed this saying, “St. Vincent has always had a footprint in T&T’s Carnival, previously with Becket & Kevin Lyttle and currently with Skinny & Problem Child. We are excited to be here to expose the Soca fans to home-grown talents such as Hance John, L Pank and many others which they can all experience this coming June/July”.

The colour and splendour of the Vincymas celebrations are set for June 26th to July 7th 2020.