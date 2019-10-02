U.S. Senator Cory Booker Endorses Sybrina Fulton for Miami-Dade County Commissioner

MIAMI ⁠— U.S. Senator and Democratic candidate for president Cory Booker (NJ) endorses social change agent Sybrina Fulton in her race for Miami-Dade County Commissioner, District I.

Booker noted Sybrina’s long-held passion for justice and advocacy to stem gun violence in announcing his support for her candidacy.

Statement from Cory Booker:

“Sybrina Fulton would have had every right to be overcome by anger and despair after the death of her son Trayvon Martin. Instead, she has turned her pain into purpose as an activist, organizer, and now candidate for public office. I am proud to know Sybrina and stand shoulder to shoulder with her in the fight to end gun violence and achieve greater justice for all. She is a friend and an ally, and I fully endorse her candidacy for Miami-Dade County Commissioner.”

Statement from Sybrina Fulton:

“Leaders like Senator Booker have been invaluable mentors to me as I have navigated public life since my son’s passing. Throughout his career, he has fought to reform our broken criminal justice system and expand economic opportunity, and I am honored to have his support on this journey. I am running for Commissioner to give all families a voice and make sure no part of our community is left behind. From public safety and transportation, to housing affordability and access to good-paying jobs, I am ready to take on these fights to improve the quality of life for all who call Miami-Dade home.”