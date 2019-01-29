Success continues for Grenada’s luxurious Spice Island Beach Resort

GRENADA – The Spice Island Beach Resort in Grenada has just scored among the top three “Best Luxury All-Inclusive Resorts in the Caribbean,” in a new ranking by Fodor’s Travel.

For 80 years, Fodor’s has been the world’s largest publisher of travel and tourism information with hundreds of guides published on more than 7,500 worldwide destinations, helping readers unleash the possibilities of travel by providing the insights and tools needed to get the most out of every travel experience.

“It’s gratifying to receive an acknowledgement for the hard work our team puts into each guest’s stay to ensure a memorable vacation,” said Sir Royston Hopkin KCMG, chairman and managing director of Spice Island Beach Resort.

“Our dedicated staff and management team deserve most of the credit for never settling for anything less than exceptional service,” he added.

Tucked away on a spectacular stretch of Grand Anse Beach just 10 minutes from the airport, Spice Island Beach Resort encompasses 64 elegantly-appointed suites including three private pool suite categories as well as luxurious beachfront accommodations which open directly onto the sand.

The independent, family-owned property has garnered significant attention in recent years as Grenada’s tourism stature grows internationally.

Recently, Spice Island Beach Resort received the ultimate distinction for hotels – the AAA Five Diamond Award. This marks the third consecutive year the resort was selected based on the evaluations of professional AAA inspectors.

The coveted distinction was only bestowed upon seven other resorts throughout the Caribbean.

Spice Island Beach Resort is also a proud recipient of the 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018 Six Star Diamond Award from the American Academy of Hospitality Sciences.