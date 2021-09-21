St. Kitts – Tribute by Dr Denzil L Douglas on the passing of Mr Eldridge St Clair Tobias

[ST. KITTS & NEVIS] – The following is a tribute sent to Sheryl Lavern Tobias, daughter of the late Mr. St. Clair Eldridge Tobias, MBE on his passing on September 20, 2021

TRIBUTE TO ST CLAIR ELDRIDGE TOBIAS SR., MBE.

I imagine how broken you are having experienced his passing at the JN France General Hospital late last night (September 20, 2021). Please accept my profound condolences and share the same with your family members.

Tobias has lived a long 88 year and has experienced Life in its many forms, and it’s ups and downs. He often shared with me his boyhood days growing up in Sandy Point, St Kitts. Additionally, he made references very often to his mom with her long coolie hair.

He was a dear long-standing friend and a father figure to me. As well as, we shared the same birthday which we celebrated together as long as he was here and able to attend our Birthday Party.

His Love of Politics

He loved politics, so much to the point that he withdrew for a while from the active politics of St Kitts and Nevis in readiness for his nomination as a candidate for the Governorship of the United States Virgin Islands (USVI) and often described himself as a political “kingmaker”. Over the years he became one of my trusted political mentors and was never short in the advice and support he provided during my political career in Opposition and in Government.

He was an ardent supporter of the St Kitts and Nevis Labour Movement. In addition, a personal friend and trusted Advisor to the late Rt. Excellent Sir Robert L Bradshaw, former Premier of St. Kitts and Nevis. Additionally, he travelled with him extensively to many continents of the world. He prided himself as Friend of the Rich and Famous, and spoke excitedly of his friendship with Johnny Cochran and Governor Cyril King of the USVI and how he brokered an unbroken friendship between the Governor and Sir Robert. He truly walked with kings but never lost the common touch.

True Patriot

Tobias will be remembered for his admired threads and specific styles of dress for specific occasions with his top hat.

He was a true patriot who believed in his country and devoted his working life in service to his people and country both in St Kitts and Nevis and the USVI as a philanthropist, a successful entrepreneur and a shrewd businessman involved in several ventures.

He has served his native country with distinction and honour in several capacities. Especially, his last appointment being Honorary Consul of St Kitts and Nevis in the USVI.

For his National services he was honoured by Her Majesty the Queen who conferred upon him Member of the British Empire (MBE).

He has lived a full purpose driven life.

I am happy that in life our paths crossed and for that both of us have been beneficiaries of an unbroken Friendship.

As he is now resting from his labours, and his soul transitions to the after life, may he be welcomed by our ancestors with open arms and with the immortal words of “well done, good and faithful servant……..” Welcome home.

On behalf of myself and my family, the St Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP) and the Parliamentary Opposition, I extend my sincere condolences. Please convey same to other members of the family.

Rt. Hon. Dr. Denzil L. Douglas,

Leader Parliamentary Opposition,

Leader St. Kitts Nevis Labour Party,

Prime Minister SKN (1995-2015).