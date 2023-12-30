by Howard Campbell

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Wary of the challenges many parents face caring for children with Down’s syndrome, reggae artist Sophia Brown held an inaugural fundraiser/treat for them last year. The second staging took place here on December 17 at Hope Botanical Gardens.

Brown, through her Angels Of The Hearts Foundation, donated $2,500 in funds and gifts to the Jamaica Down’s Syndrome Foundation, a non-profit organization that provides assistance and information to families caring for most of the 600 children in Jamaica living with the condition.

“The event was bigger this year as it was better organized! I’m so grateful and happy to see the turnout as more of our parents and children were able to join us regardless of the rain. They came out and enjoyed the food and drinks…they also tried to teach me some of the latest dance moves, it made me happy to see them happy,” she said.

Most of the funds Brown raised were donated by American music distributors Zojak World Wide, with support from Food For The Poor and private donors.

The singer was prompted to start a Foundation after her niece, Heidi, was born with Down’s syndrome 13 years ago. She attends a special needs school in Kingston.

“There’s so much that I am working on for next year as I want to see the support of the organization grow as people start to realize how important it is to support children living with Down’s syndrome in Jamaica,” Brown said.

Brown, a recording artist for over 15 years, has released four albums to date. Her autobiography, The Heart of A Broken Girl, was released early this year.