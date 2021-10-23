St Kitts-Nevis: Dr. Douglas the clears air on Leaked Voice Note

[St Kitts-Nevis] – On Friday, October 22nd in an exclusive interview with WPG 10, out of St. George’s Grenada, the Rt. Hon. Dr. Denzil Douglas cleared the air on a leaked voice note which went viral on Wednesday, October 20th 2021.

At the time, Dr. Douglas, National Political Leader of the St Kitts-Nevis Labour Party was addressing members and supporters of the Party at a Constituency #4 Branch Meeting via Zoom on the nomination step of the potential candidates for National Political Leader in the upcoming Party Conference on November 28, 2021. Nomination is the first step in the election process.

Dr. Douglas says he was advising the comrades to consider ‘nominating’ Comrade Konris Maynard, one of three comrades who have expressed their interest in the post of National Party Leader. According to Dr. Douglas, it was to ensure that three persons contest the election for that position.

The other two Comrades, Dr Terrence Drew and Dr Geoffrey Hanley were ‘already nominated’ by other constituency branches to contest that same position. In fact, Dr. Douglas noted that constituency #6 of which he is the Parliamentary Representative, had already nominated Dr. Geoffrey Hanley to contest the position.

Dr. Douglas says he was in no way instructing the Comrades how to ‘vote’ or who to vote for when the elections are held in November.

He said further that the voice note was leaked with malicious intent to create confusion among the comrades, members, and supporters of the SKNLP and the citizens of our country who have an interest in the Party’s affairs.