Hurricane Irma’s impact on Caribbean’s tourism sector

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) and the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) continue to provide updates from their members in the northern Leeward Islands and the northern Caribbean following the impact Hurricane Irma.

Relief efforts are underway in a handful of the countries and both CTO and CHTA have set-up funds to assist in the efforts. CTO’s Relief Fund helps families and countries rebuild after hurricanes. For more information on CTO’s Relief Fund or to make a donation, visit www.gofundme.com/hurricane-relief-fund-cto. Donations through CHTA’s Caribbean Tourism Recovery Fund can be made via http://www.tourismcares.org/caribbean.

Following is an update regarding Irma’s impact on Caribbean destinations, as well as reports from CHTA-member hotels.

Anguilla

The Clayton J. Lloyd International Airport (AXA) is open from sunrise to sunset for charters and emergency flights. The Road Bay Port at Sandy Ground is open to receive cargo.

Aid from the United Kingdom in the form of food, water, medical supplies and technical support has been arriving.

Many properties are still conducting assessments, but following is an update from select stakeholders.

Anguilla Resort Hotels

Carimar Beach Club The clean-up has begun and management will advise of the reopening date.

CeBlue Villas & Beach Resort – Resort had no guests during the hurricane as it was already closed for the season. The villas and resort buildings held up well against the hurricane and they are all structurally sound. The resort has begun the clean up process, and looks forward to welcoming guests for the season.

Fountain Anguilla The Fountain buildings and grounds are structurally intact. A few of the units suffered some damage from debris. Assessment and clean up are under way and the resort is expected to open for the season.

CuisinArt Golf Resort & Spa and The Reef by CuisinArt This property was significantly affected, and engineers are currently assessing the full extent of the damage. The ownership and management have said they are steadfastly committed to restoring, rebuilding and reopening, as well as doing everything possible to help and support their employees through this most difficult time.

Malliouhana, an Auberge Resort Upon preliminary review there appears to be no major structural damage to the resort. The team is now assessing the extent of the clean up required and will advise on their proposed reopening date.

Quintessence Boutique Resort The property sustained a fair amount of damage and the proposed 1 November opening will be delayed.

Zemi Beach House Zemi Beach had closed to guests in advance of the hurricane. The property held strong during the storm and will be able to welcome guests before long.

Anguilla Villas

Neveah Villa This property suffered only cosmetic damage. A clean up of the grounds is under way.

Sunset Homes Properties Spyglass Hill will be ready for reopening on 1 November; Little Butterfly survived intact.

Bird of Paradise Bird of Paradise was designed to withstand 200 mph winds. There was no structural damage to the buildings or to the roof, nor was there any damage to the contents of the villa.

Anguilla Restaurants

Blanchards received moderate damage and Blanchards Beach Shack is in great shape, requiring just a little clean-up. The owners expect to be able to open both restaurants as soon as the major resorts are open.

daVida Restaurant & Bayside The main restaurant is still intact. However, the canape on the second floor of the loft was lost. The Bar at the Bayside is still intact, but the dining area will be rebuilt.

Garveys, Pumphouse and Mango’s were devastated, while Dune Preserve, Elvis’ Beach Bar, Dolce Vita and Ripples also suffered severe damage. Jacala, Geraud’s Patisserie and Grands Vins de France all survived. Johnno’s, Dads, and Picante are still standing, but will require some repairs.

Antigua and Barbuda

Antigua was impacted minimally and the V.C. Bird International Airport has been open since 7 September.

On the other hand, Barbuda, with its approximately 1,800 residents, was severely impacted by the hurricane which passed directly over the small island. The prime minister, Gaston Browne said 90 percent of homes were destroyed. Barbuda’s hotel infrastructure was also damaged, but with less than 100 hotel rooms the overall effect on tourism as a whole is minimal.

Updates from individual hotels on Antigua are as follows:

Carlisle Bay : Resort was closed and did not sustain any significant damage. Will reopen as previously planned on 15 October.

: Resort was closed and did not sustain any significant damage. Will reopen as previously planned on 15 October. Curtain Bluff : Sustained no damage and is still scheduled to reopen on 28 October as previously planned following a six-month closure for a renovation.

: Sustained no damage and is still scheduled to reopen on 28 October as previously planned following a six-month closure for a renovation. Cocos Hotel : No long term damage

: No long term damage Galley Bay : An in-depth assessment of the property will take place on 21 September

: An in-depth assessment of the property will take place on 21 September Hermitage Bay : All is well

: All is well Jumby Bay Island : There is no structural damage to any of the resort or homes. Jumby Bay Island is currently closed as part of its annual maintenance programme with reopening on schedule for 9 October, 2017.

: There is no structural damage to any of the resort or homes. Jumby Bay Island is currently closed as part of its annual maintenance programme with reopening on schedule for 9 October, 2017. Keyonna Beach Resort : No long term damage.

: No long term damage. Pineapple Beach Club : Scheduled to welcome guests starting 14 September.

: Scheduled to welcome guests starting 14 September. Sandals Grande Antigua : Sustained superficial damage but a complete assessment will take place as soon as possible. Due to the impact of Irma and the timing of the previously announced closure for resort maintenance, the resort will remain closed and will reopen on 20 December.

: Sustained superficial damage but a complete assessment will take place as soon as possible. Due to the impact of Irma and the timing of the previously announced closure for resort maintenance, the resort will remain closed and will reopen on 20 December. James Club : Scheduled to welcome guests starting 14 September.

: Scheduled to welcome guests starting 14 September. Verandah: Will reopen as scheduled on 14 October after renovations.

The Islands of The Bahamas

The Bahamas is getting back to business as airports are open in Nassau, Grand Bahama Island and on nearly all Out Islands; international flights resume, including service to some Florida airports; and ports have reopened allowing cruise ships to begin to return.

Parts of the southern islands were more heavily impacted with damage ranging from cosmetic to severe structural damage. Assessment of Ragged Island continues, but other islands, such as Acklins Island, Crooked Island, Inaugua and Mayaguana are mostly cleared. Full assessments throughout The Islands of The Bahamas began Monday, and will continue throughout the week.

Bahamasair resumed service into the United States on 12 September, at the following airports: Ft. Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport; Orlando International Airport; Miami International Airport.

While airlines are operating international flights out of Grand Bahama International Airport, U.S. customs and border pre-clearance is currently unavailable and will be reinstated at a later date.

Out Islands International service has resumed from Exuma International Airport in The Exumas and Marsh Harbour Airport in The Abacos.

The majority of hotel and resorts throughout The Islands of The Bahamas are operating as usual or are expected to reopen on their regularly scheduled dates. Reservation holders are encouraged to contact their respective hotels for more information.

Nassau and Paradise Island hotels received no damage. While many remained open, others are resuming normal operation:

Atlantis, Paradise Island and Warwick Paradise Island- Bahamas remained open during the storm and continue to welcome guests.

and remained open during the storm and continue to welcome guests. Sandals Royal Bahamian – open

– open Breezes Resort & Spa – Bahamas – Open

– Bahamas – Open Baha Mar Resort and Casino resumed full hotel, casino and retail operations on 12 September.

resumed full hotel, casino and retail operations on 12 September. Melia Nassau Beach Resort is open and resumed full operations on Wednesday, 13 September

is open and resumed full operations on Wednesday, 13 September One & Only Ocean Club on Paradise Island began welcoming guests as of Wednesday, 13September.

The Exumas

Sandals Emerald Bay – open

Grand Bahama Island hotels began resuming operations on Wednesday, 13 September.

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and Aviation will be releasing updates on islands, hotels and services on Bahamas.com/storms.

British Virgin Islands

As the Government of the British Virgin Islands continues to assess the significant damage sustained during Hurricane Irma, all travellers in need of assistance are encouraged to consult with the BVI Tourist Board office. The priority in the coming days is to ensure that all remaining visitors are safely transported out of the territory.

Virgin Gorda: The tourist board office is located at Virgin Gorda Yacht Harbour. Current hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Please be reminded that a curfew remains in effect on Virgin Gorda from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m.

The tourist board office is located at Virgin Gorda Yacht Harbour. Current hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Please be reminded that a curfew remains in effect on Virgin Gorda from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. Tortola: The tourist board office on Tortola is not currently in operation. While work is being undertaken to get the tourist board office back up and running, those who require assistance on Tortola should visit the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) which is operating out of Peebles Hospital in Road Town.

At thee two centres, staff will provide assistance in coordinating departures from the islands. On 11 September, the team on the ground helped American visitors board a ferry to St. Thomas for transportation to Miami via Royal Caribbean and Norwegian cruise ships.

If you are concerned about the wellbeing of a relative or loved one who was in the territory at the time of the storm, please contact bviddmirma@gmail.com. This email account is monitored by the staff of the BVI Department of Disaster Management and will assist with all inquiries.

As the country works to restore communications including mobile phone and internet service, this is the most efficient channel to seek information about those remaining in the territory.

Updates from individual hotels in the British Virgin Islands are as follows:

Anegada Reef: Anegada is fine.

Anegada is fine. Bitter End Yacht Club: The hotel was not operational due to annual closure.

The hotel was not operational due to annual closure. Guana Island: Closed at the time. All guests and on-island staff are safe .

Closed at the time. All guests and on-island staff are safe . Rosewood Little Dix Bay: Rosewood Little Dix Bay is currently closed for renovation and therefore no guests were present at the resort.

Rosewood Little Dix Bay is currently closed for renovation and therefore no guests were present at the resort. Scrub Island: Part of the Autograph Collection, is closed until further notice.

Part of the Autograph Collection, is closed until further notice. Sugar Mill Hotel: The hotel has suffered some damage but so far it appears manageable. The restaurant is expected to open as planned on 12 October, 2017 and 14 October for the hotel.

Dominican Republic

Reports indicate the following about hotels in the country:

AMResorts experienced no damage to any properties in the country and all are fully operational

experienced no damage to any properties in the country and all are fully operational Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana is fully operational and welcoming guests.

is fully operational and welcoming guests. Riu Hotels , which has six hotels in Punta Cana is reporting all Riu hotels in Punta Cana are operating normal services. Two Riu hotels in Puerto Plata have not suffered any significant damage and are fully operational.

, which has six hotels in Punta Cana is reporting all Riu hotels in Punta Cana are operating normal services. Two Riu hotels in Puerto Plata have not suffered any significant damage and are fully operational. Barceló Resorts: Barceló Hotel Group confirmed that all of the brand’s resorts in the Dominican Republic are fully operational.

Barceló Hotel Group confirmed that all of the brand’s resorts in the Dominican Republic are fully operational. Viva Wyndham Playa Dorada: The hotel is open and operating.

Haiti

Haiti was relatively unscathed. All services remain in operation and the country continues to welcome visitors. Travellers are advised to contact their local travel or booking agent for detailed arrangements about their bookings.

Haiti’s Moulin Sur Mer has advised it was not affected by Hurricane Irma.

Montserrat

Montserrat reports it has emerged unscathed following the passage of Hurricane Irma. All services continue to operate as normal and the island continues to welcome visitors.

Travellers have been advised to contact their travel agents and tour operators for arrangements and those with travel from Antigua to Montserrat should contact the Tourism Division, Office of the Premier on 664 491 4702/3.

Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico’s tourism infrastructure has allowed the island to resume regular operations of hotels, sites and attractions beginning this week. The island is continuing to welcome travellers with planned vacations in September and beyond, and has also become a transient hub for travellers across the Caribbean.

The Puerto Rico Tourism Company reports that nearly all hotels are operational and are receiving guests.

Marriott hotels including San Juan Marriott, Sheraton Puerto Rico Hotel and AC Hotel by Marriott welcomed approximately 700 guests from St. Thomas, St. Maarten and St. John.

Wyndham Grand Rio Mar in Rio Grande, has welcomed approximately 300 guests from St. Thomas. Additionally, crew from the St. Thomas air traffic control centre are staying on the property.

The staff members of FEMA are staying at the InterContinental San Juan

El Conquistador Resort, The Meliá Coco Beach, Hotel El Convento and all Marriott and Hilton properties on the island, among others, are also in full operation, taking reservations for future travellers, and welcoming new guests.

While some power outages are present throughout the island, most of the island has power and the majority of the hotels, as well as essential services on the island such as hospitals and supermarkets, have electric service and are fully operational.

Visitors with questions about travel to Puerto Rico can call the PRTC hotline at 877.976.2400 or call their hotels directly for more information.

Updates from individual hotels in Puerto Rico are as follows:

Condado Plaza Hilton: Minor damage.

Minor damage. El Conquistador Resort: El Conquistador Resort is operational.

El Conquistador Resort is operational. El San Juan Hotel: The hotel received minimal damage

The hotel received minimal damage Hotel El Convento: The hotel escaped damage and resumed operations on 11 September.

The hotel escaped damage and resumed operations on 11 September. Hyatt House San Juan: The hotel is open and operating.

The hotel is open and operating. Hyatt Place Bayamon: Open and operating.

Open and operating. Hyatt Place Manati: Open and operating.

Open and operating. Hyatt Place San Juan City Center: Open and operating.

Open and operating. Hyatt Residence Club Dorado: Open and operating.

Open and operating. InterContinental San Juan: Business as usual.

Business as usual. Rincon Beach: Open for business.

Open for business. Royal Islabela, A Destination Hotel – Open and accepting guests

– Open and accepting guests San Juan Water Beach Club Hotel: Sustained no damage, have full power, and open for business.

Sustained no damage, have full power, and open for business. Wyndham Garden at Palmas del Mar: Open and operating.

Open and operating. Wyndham Grand Rio Mar: Sustained minimal damage and is currently open.

St. Maarten (Dutch) / St. Martin (French)

The recovery effort continues in the Franco-Dutch island.

Updates from St. Maarten / St. Martin hotels are as follows:

Beach Plaza: Badly damaged

Badly damaged Belair Beach Hotel: Sustained damage and it will take time to repair. Phone service and internet down. .

Sustained damage and it will take time to repair. Phone service and internet down. . Esmeralda Resort: Hotel 70 per cent destroyed.

Hotel 70 per cent destroyed. Hotel Mercure : Damaged

: Damaged La Playa Orient Bay : Severely damaged. The hotel was undergoing a renovation project prior to Irma and due to the impact of the storm the reopening of the hotel is postponed until further notice.

: Severely damaged. The hotel was undergoing a renovation project prior to Irma and due to the impact of the storm the reopening of the hotel is postponed until further notice. La Samanna – assessing damage but will remain closed for the remainder of the year.

– assessing damage but will remain closed for the remainder of the year. La Vista Hotel: The Beach building is relatively in decent shape. The roof tiles came off but the roof itself in still there. Some water damage and missing doors and windows.

The Beach building is relatively in decent shape. The roof tiles came off but the roof itself in still there. Some water damage and missing doors and windows. Oyster Bay Beach Resort: Significant damage.

Significant damage. Princess Heights: Minor damage.

Minor damage. Riu Palace St. Martin: Infrastructures severely affected.

Infrastructures severely affected. Summit Resort Hotel: Due to extensive damage, the Summit Resort will remain closed.

Due to extensive damage, the Summit Resort will remain closed. Westin Dawn Beach: Suffered significant damage. As of 11 September, Marriott International has advised the resort is closed until further notice.

Suffered significant damage. As of 11 September, Marriott International has advised the resort is closed until further notice. Sonesta: All guests who were in-house during the hurricane have now been evacuated. Resort damage is severe. All further reservations from now through the end of 2017 have been cancelled.

Both the French and Dutch governments have sent people to the country along with supplies and vital aid.

Turks and Caicos Islands

Providenciales International Airport (PLS) reopened for scheduled flights on, Monday, 11 September

Several of the hotel properties were scheduled for annual closure prior to Irma; some properties have now elected to remain closed, to assess any damage to their properties and looking to reopen by the beginning to middle of October 2017.

Club Med Turkoise : has been working with the airlines to transport guests home on the first available flights with all guests expected to be home by the end of the week. A full assessment of the resort has not been made and while the island’s infrastructure is being restored, the resort is delaying arrival of new guests through 30 September, 2017.

: has been working with the airlines to transport guests home on the first available flights with all guests expected to be home by the end of the week. A full assessment of the resort has not been made and while the island’s infrastructure is being restored, the resort is delaying arrival of new guests through 30 September, 2017. Beaches Turks and Caicos in a statement said the resort will begin accepting guests on 14 December.

in a statement said the resort will begin accepting guests on 14 December. Alexandra Resort, Blue Haven Resort and Beach House : The resorts sustained some wind and water damage due to the storm, and will be closed for arrivals through 8 October.

: The resorts sustained some wind and water damage due to the storm, and will be closed for arrivals through 8 October. Gansevoort Turks & Caicos – accepting guests starting 1 November

– accepting guests starting 1 November The Palms Resort, The Shore Club on Long Bay Beach and Seven Stars Resort & Spa – open

United States Virgin Islands (St. Croix, St. John and St. Thomas)

Royal Caribbean’s Majesty of the Seas arrived in the Charlotte Amalie harboyr on 12 September and was expected to depart Wednesday, 13 September at 6 p.m., taking residents and visitors to San Juan port.

The American Red Cross and the Government of Puerto Rico are coordinating support on the ground in San Juan and are helping to rebook flights for passengers who will be arriving on Majesty of the Seas.

Norwegian Sky departed on Sept. 12 and is scheduled to arrive at the Port of Miami on Thursday afternoon.

The Virgin Islands Port Authority’s Executive Director, David Mapp advised the Henry E. Rohlsen Airport on St. Croix is open and fully operational with American Airlines flights resuming yesterday, 12 September. The Cyril E. King Airport on St. Thomas received extensive damage. CEKA is only open to emergency relief flights. VIPA is currently conducting assessments and cleanup, with a tentative date of 16 September, 2017 to resume daily commercial flights to St. Thomas.

All seaports on St. Croix are open and fully operational. There is currently no seaplane service available. VIPA will announce when service resumes. All seaports in the St. Thomas/St. John district are open. However, service between Cruz Bay, St. John and Red Hook, St. Thomas is limited to daylight hours only.

The following updates have been shared by individual properties in the U.S. Virgin Islands:

St. Croix

The Buccaneer: Open for business. Facilities are in good shape, but there may be some limitation of services over the next few days.

Open for business. Facilities are in good shape, but there may be some limitation of services over the next few days. Club Comanche Hotel St. Croix: Open and accepting guests as of Friday, 8 September

Open and accepting guests as of Friday, 8 September Hotel Caravelle: The hotel is open and accepting guests.

The hotel is open and accepting guests. Hotel on the Cay: The resort is open and began accepting guests on Tuesday, 12 September

St. John

Caneel Bay: Complete power outage at the resort. Team assessing the damage.

Complete power outage at the resort. Team assessing the damage. Westin St. John Resort Villas: The resort and the surrounding areas experienced some damage. As of 11 September, Marriott International has advised the resort is closed until further notice.

St. Thomas

Bluebeard’s Castle Resort: Sustained major damage

Sustained major damage Bolongo Bay Beach Resort : According to its Facebook page, the resort anticipates welcoming guests on 12 November.

: According to its Facebook page, the resort anticipates welcoming guests on 12 November. Frenchman’s Reef & Morning Star Marriott Beach Resort, As of 11 September, Marriott International has advised the resort is closed until further notice. Those planning to visit the hotel should check the news for the most current information The resort is waiving hotel cancellation and change fees for specific arrival dates. Customers should call 1-800-228-9290 (US) for more information about their reservations. Those in countries outside of the United States seeking information about their reservations should call the Marriott toll-free number in their country.

As of 11 September, Marriott International has advised the resort is closed until further notice. Those planning to visit the hotel should check the news for the most current information The resort is waiving hotel cancellation and change fees for specific arrival dates. Customers should call 1-800-228-9290 (US) for more information about their reservations. Those in countries outside of the United States seeking information about their reservations should call the Marriott toll-free number in their country. Margaritaville Vacation Club: . Recovery efforts to begin

. Recovery efforts to begin Point Pleasant Resort: Currently assessing damage, and will share new information when available.

Currently assessing damage, and will share new information when available. Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas: As of 11 September, Marriott International has advised the resort is closed until further notice. Those planning to visit the hotel should check the news for the most current information and amend their travel plans accordingly. The resort is waiving hotel cancellation and change fees for specific arrival dates. Customers should call 1-800-228-9290 (US) for more information about their reservations. Those in countries outside of the United States seeking information about their reservations should call the Marriott toll-free number in their country.

As of 11 September, Marriott International has advised the resort is closed until further notice. Those planning to visit the hotel should check the news for the most current information and amend their travel plans accordingly. The resort is waiving hotel cancellation and change fees for specific arrival dates. Customers should call 1-800-228-9290 (US) for more information about their reservations. Those in countries outside of the United States seeking information about their reservations should call the Marriott toll-free number in their country. Secret Harbour Beach Resort: No major structural damage to the buildings. The generator is still working.

No major structural damage to the buildings. The generator is still working. Sugar Bay Resort & Spa: The damage is being assessed and an update will be provided when available.

The damage is being assessed and an update will be provided when available. Windward Passage: Will close for six months.

Delta Airlines has provided the following updates regarding its service in the region:

Station Flights Suspended Flights to Resume St. Maarten (SXM) Canceled all flights beginning Wed. Sept. 6 Restart TBD (pending infrastructure assessment) St. Thomas (STT) Canceled all flights beginning Wed. Sept. 6 Delta humanitarian flight. Commercial flights to resume Wed. Sept. 13 (pending infrastructure assessment, government approval) San Juan (SJU) Canceled all flights beginning Thurs. Sept. 7 Restarted operations Fri., Sept. 8 Punta Cana (PUJ) No Impact No Impact Santiago (STI) Canceled all flights beginning Wed. Sept. 6 Restarted operations Fri., Sept. 8 Port-au-Prince (PAP) No impact No impact Providenciales (PLS) Canceled all flights beginning Wed. Sept. 6 Flights to resume as scheduled, Wed. Sept. 13 Nassau (NAS) Canceled all flights beginning Fri. Sept. 8 Flights resumed Mon. Sept. 11, no further impact Georgetown/Exuma (GGT) Will cancel beginning Sat., Sept. 9 Flights to resume as scheduled, Wed., Sept. 13 Marsh Harbor (MHH) Will cancel beginning Sat., Sept. 9 Flights to resume as scheduled, Sat. Sept. 16 Freeport (FPO) Will cancel beginning Sat., Sept. 9 Flights to resume as scheduled, Sat., Sept. 16 Havana (HAV) Canceled flights Sun. Sept. 10 Flights to resume Tues. Sept. 12

JetBlue has advised the following regarding flights:

San Juan, Puerto Rico – operations resumed on Sept. 7

– operations resumed on Sept. 7 Aguadilla, Puerto Rico – operations resumed on Sept. 8

– operations resumed on Sept. 8 Mercedita, Puerto Rico – operations resumed on Sept. 8

– operations resumed on Sept. 8 Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands – operations resumed on Sept. 8

– operations resumed on Sept. 8 Antigua – operations resumed on Sept. 10

– operations resumed on Sept. 10 Nassau – operations resumed on Sept. 11

operations resumed on Sept. 11 Havana – operations resumed on Sept. 13

Following are pending infrastructure assessments: