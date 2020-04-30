Jamaica: RUBiS, NESCAFÉ Partner to Show Appreciation for COVID-19 Essential Workers

Kingston, Jamaica – RUBiS Energy Jamaica Limited and Nestlé Jamaica Limited through its coffee brand Nescafé, have partnered in an effort to show appreciation to the island’s frontline workers in the battle against the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Commencing Monday, April 27, doctors, nurses, members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) and members of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), with valid photo identification, who visit select RUBiS locations island-wide, will be provided with a complementary Nescafé beverage of their choice.

RUBiS Energy Jamaica Limited, the island’s leading fuels and lubricants business, believes the selfless dedication of these frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic is highly commendable.

CEO of RUBiS, Alain Carreau said “Under the formidably difficult circumstances, we at RUBiS are amazed by the resilience and care we see from people on the front lines. Their dedication and commitment is tremendous and we are truly inspired by our heroes.” He continued, “We, as a leadership team, while practicing social distancing, continue to visit our RUBiS frontline staff and show support and solidarity for the work they too are doing to help us provide petrol for essential services,” shared Carreau.

Meanwhile, Country Manager of Nestlé Jamaica, Daniel Caron believes the collaborative approach is indicative of the positive impact the dedication of frontline workers is having on Jamaica. “Over the past few weeks we have seen the spirit of the Jamaican people in the way our essential workers have stepped up to the plate, in service, during this time of crisis. They have all stepped out risking their own health for the greater good of the Jamaican people and this cannot go unnoticed. This gesture is just a small token from us to them to say thank you and well done,” said Caron.

Nescafé’s warm beverage selections will range from sophisticated flavours such as Black Coffee, Chocolate, French Vanilla, Mocha and Latte served from Nescafé Alegria machines with the mere touch of a button.

The Nescafe machines can be found in select RUBiS stores at service stations across the island. To note, RUBiS service stations have implemented comprehensive measures to safeguard the health and safety of employees, customers and business partners at its locations.

Both companies continue their efforts in assisting Jamaicans and stakeholder groups across the island through their respective corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives. In a joint statement, Caron and Carreau commended the dedication from both companies’ supply chain teams, truck drivers, merchandisers, store clerks (and forecourt staff). “We want to say thank you. Thank you to everyone providing critical services right now, thank you for your resilience and inspiring dedication. It is appreciated and recognized.”

The offer by the two entities may be redeemed by doctors, nurses and members of the JDF and JCF at select RUBiS stores April 27 through May 10, or while stocks last. A list of participating locations is available via RUBiS and Nestle’s online platforms.