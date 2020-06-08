Douglas delivers message to young supporters and candidates in St. Kitts-Nevis

Douglas, “True democracy must flourish in Federation”

Basseterre, St Kitts – The army of young people and young women in particular and the NextGen candidates of the St Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP) have been commended for their performance in the just concluded general election campaign.

SKNLP Political Leader, Rt Hon Denzil L Douglas in a national address Monday expressed confidence that it was as a result of the massive support of the young people that the obituary of the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party will never, never be written.

“These emerging leaders virtually took charge of our campaign and helped to shape and define the NextGen Agenda. As the main beneficiaries of the people empowerment policies of our former administration you showed us that our labour was not in vain and I look forward to each and every one of you doing exploits in the name of service, truth and justice in our society,” said Dr Douglas, who urged them not to be discouraged and not to let any obstacle that is put in their path hinder them from pursuing and realizing their highest and noblest dreams and aspirations, knowing that the call to serving their fellow countrymen and women is the highest calling of them all.

Dr Douglas said with conviction and pride that each of the NextGen candidates represented what was best in all of their supporters with hearts for the people and love of service.

“I am proud of the campaign that we ran, where we took the time to engage in serious reflection, to apply the lessons of the past and to listen to what the people of St. Kitts and Nevis said that they wanted and expected of their leaders. As a result of such extensive consultation and self-reflection, our Party put together a set of comprehensive policies and plans that would enrich and empower the lives of every man, woman and child in this country; create a better normal for every category of worker and enhance the prospects of our local businesses and industries to thrive in the new post-COVID-19 environment,” Dr Douglas said.

“It is in this vein that I want to thank and commend our slate of NextGen SKN candidates. To Marcella Liburd, Konris Maynard, Dr. Terrance Drew, the Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, His Excellency Kenneth ‘Kenny’ Douglas, His Excellency Steve Wrensford and to Leon Natta-Nelson I want you to know that you will always be winners in my eyes and the eyes of the many persons whose lives you touched across the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis. You have all fought the good fight and you finished the race with grace, honour and integrity,” said Douglas.

He said the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party from its inception has always commanded the love and respect of the vast majority of the people of the country and Election 2020 was no exception.

“In fact, it bore witness to a surge of enthusiasm among voters that propelled one of our newest candidates, the Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley to victory as the Member of Parliament representing Constituency #1. It also led to a significant narrowing of the margin that has brought the Chairman of the Party, our caring Dr. Terrance Drew even closer to eventual victory,” said Dr Douglas.

“To our supporters I want to say a heartfelt thank you, thank you, thank you. I know that many of you lent of your support and activism at great risk in the environment of fear, intimidation and victimization that has characterized the Harris-led coalition. I know that some of you are very concerned for your future in face of a further five years of a vindictive administration. I want to give you the assurance that the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party is here for you and shall always stand with you and stand up for you in the challenges that may lie ahead. We shall fight, tooth and nail, from the mountains to the seas, from the East to the West to ensure that no systemic suffering comes to our people. I thank all of you for your love and support,” the former prime minister said.

In a word to his fellow comrades, Dr Douglas said: “hold strain. We have a righteous wind at our backs. Let us continue to trust that God will see us through and work everything out for our good. During these perilous times, the St. Kitts-Nevis Party stands resolute and unswerving in our commitment to doing all the good we can do, which is our sacred mission. We have every intention to continue to pursue our people empowerment agenda.

We will continue to fight for our people’s justice. We cannot allow our election principles, processes and procedures to be compromised. True democracy must flourish in our Federation.”