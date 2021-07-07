Statement from Sheila Chefilus-McCormick on the assassination of Haitian President

[SUNRISE] – Healthcare business owner and advocate Sheila Cherlifus-McCormick, a candidate in the special election for Florida’s congressional district 20, released the following statement Wednesday morning after the assassination of Haiti’s president, Jovenel Moïse.

Sheila, who would be the only Haitian American in Congress when elected in January, recently had an op-ed published in the South Florida Sun-Sentinel about the lack of vaccines in Haiti, where much of her family still lives.

“The assassination of Haiti’s president, Jovenel Moïse, adds another layer onto Haiti’s already chronic instability. In these trying times, my thoughts and prayers are with the Haitian people who have faced so many hurdles in their quest for democracy and irreversible progress. I call on the United States to provide the necessary support for a smooth transition to peace and stability in Haiti. My team and I are monitoring the situation on the ground, and remain ready to provide any support we can to contribute to a normalization of the situation on the ground.”