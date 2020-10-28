Haiti: Who will replace President Jovenel Moïse?

by Bob Duval

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti – The current Haitian President Jovenel Moïse took office in 2017 but his term is expected to end in 2021 or 2022.

However, the U.S wants elections in Haiti but the Haitians denied the U.S. elections request because the Haitians believe they should allow young leaders to participate in elections as adults are participating.

According to studies, the Haitians in Haiti and in the Diaspora will no longer elect corrupt and bad Government because the previous and current elected officials have destroyed Haiti and its future and a young leader must replace President Jovenel Moïse when his term ends.

Since when the Haitians denied the upcoming elections, the current Haitian President Jovenel Moïse announced this week that he wants to change the constitution before elections and it seems like the Haitians agreed and looking into that.

The question that everyone is asking for: Who will replace the current Haitian President Jovenel Moïse when his term ends in 2021 or 2022?

Here’s a list of Haitian leaders that the Haitians are looking into and hope to choose one to replace Jovenel Moïse when his term ends soon.

1- Michel Martelly, a former Haiti President but according to studies, his administration failed Haiti and no one in Haiti will vote for him again.

2- Jovenel Moïse, the current President of Haiti but according to studies, his administration has failed Haiti, and the people in Haiti probably won’t vote for him again.

3- Moise Jean-Charles, a former Senator in Haiti but according to studies, protests about the PetroCaribe funds across Haiti and deaths have destroyed the economy of Haiti and the people in Haiti probably won’t put him in power because of fear of destruction if he gets elected.

4- Andre Michel, a Lawyer in Haiti but according to studies, protests about the PetroCaribe funds across Haiti and deaths have destroyed the economy of Haiti and the people in Haiti probably won’t put him in power because of fear of destruction if he gets elected.

5- Youri Latortue, a former Senator in Haiti but according to studies, protests about the PetroCaribe funds and deaths have destroyed the economy of Haiti and the people in Haiti probably won’t vote for him.

6- Nicolas Duvalier, the son of former President of Haiti Jean-Claude Duvalier, but according to studies, his father and grand-father administrations have destroyed Haiti and they are ones of the people responsible for the current situation of Haiti.

7- Wilson Jeudy, the current Mayor of Demas in Haiti, but according to studies, the people in Haiti are not happy with his leadership.

8- Werley Nortreus, a political leader in Haiti, but his name and background seem to be clean because investigators and political analysts don’t find his name and reputation connected or linked to corruption and bad leadership.

The list of names above is some of the political figures in Haiti that the Haitians in Haiti are looking into to replace the current President of Haiti Jovenel Moïse when his term ends soon.