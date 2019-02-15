Spirit Airlines Making It Even Easier to Experience Jamaica from Orlando

Time to Play in Montego Bay, Jamaica!

MIRAMAR – Spirit Airlines will begin nonstop service from Orlando to both major Jamaican cities. Starting February 28, 2019, Spirit will begin nonstop flights between Orlando and Montego Bay. The next day, March 1, Spirit will begin nonstop flights between Orlando and Norman Manley International Airport (KIN) in Kingston.

In the past year, Spirit has announced an additional four routes to Jamaica, including from Baltimore/Washington, DC, tripling its Jamaica service in that time and on December 20th 2018 they started nonstop flights three times weekly between Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW) and Sangster International Airport (MBJ) in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

“Spirit continues to grow in Jamaica because the beautiful island continues to see an amazing demand for visitors looking to get away to experience the warm beaches, culture and hospitality,” said Matt Klein, Spirit Airlines’ Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. “The nonstop flights we are adding will only make it easier for our Guests to get away and experience all of what Jamaica has to offer.”

“We are eager to welcome this new Spirit Airlines’ nonstop service from Detroit, offering Michiganders an escape from the cold winter weather,” said Donovan White, Jamaica’s Director of Tourism. “The Jamaica Tourist Board values the partnership with Spirit especially their focus on bringing more visitors to the destination. We look forward to further service from Orlando to both Montego Bay and Kingston.”