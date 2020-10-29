Islands of The Bahamas Captures Top Diving Awards

The Islands of The Bahamas Solidifies Its Reputation as one of the World’s Leading Dive Destinations

NASSAU, Bahamas – The Islands of The Bahamas have long been a diver’s paradise with some of the world’s best dive sites just 50 miles off the Florida Coast.

As The Bahamas reopens to international travelers, the Ministry of Tourism & Aviation is showcasing all that the country has to offer for divers of all levels.

Along with The Bahamas’ recent recognition in Scuba Diving Magazine’s 2021 Readers Choice Awards, the country’s array of dive experiences will be highlighted at upcoming trade shows and through the Ministry’s new Diving Ambassador Program.

DEMA Show (November 17 – 20)

The Islands of The Bahamas will be participating in the virtual DEMA Show November 17 – 20, 2020. The annual trade show is the largest trade-only event for those in the scuba diving, ocean water sports and adventure/dive travel industries.

New Diving Ambassador Program

The Ministry of Tourism & Aviation is hand selecting dive professionals to represent the country as official Diving Ambassadors.

The ambassadors will work with the Ministry’s Communications and Dive Vertical team to further position the country as the ideal dive destination. The selected ambassadors will be fully trained on the destination and its offerings before representing The Bahamas at dive trade shows and FAM trips. They will promote the variety of dive experiences within the islands to fellow divers interested in discovering the country’s 25 different diving destinations with accessible drop-offs close to shore and visibility exceeding 200 ft. at some locations.

Scuba Diving Magazine’s 2021 Readers Choice Awards

The Readers Choice Awards highlighted The Bahamas vast dive offerings across 700 islands and cays.

The destination was voted number one for Best Big Animals, placed in the top five for Best Overall Destination, Best Cave Diving, Best Snorkeling and Best Value and in the top ten for Best Wreck Diving, Best Wall Diving, Best Advanced Diving, Best Photography, Best Shore Diving, Best Macro Life and Best Health of Marine Life.

Promotions and Offers

For a complete, up-to-date listing of deals and packages for The Bahamas, visit www.bahamas.com/deals-packages .

Out Island Air Credit

The Bahamas Out Islands Promotion Board is offering U.S. and Canadian residents a $250 air credit when booking a vacation package of four nights or more at a participating hotel or resort. Book by November 16, 2020 and travel by April 30, 2021. Blackout dates apply.

The Bahamas has remained diligent in efforts to minimize the spread of COVID-19 and reopened its tourism sector October 15.

Beginning November 1, The Bahamas will remove the mandatory “Vacation-in-Place” requirement for all visitors, returning citizens and residents, thereby enabling everyone to move about and explore the destination beyond the confines of their hotel or other accommodations.