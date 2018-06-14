Spirit Airlines Adding More Flights to U.S. Virgin Islands from Florida

Spirit Airlines To Start New Nonstop Flights From Orlando To St. Thomas

ST. THOMAS – On the heels of the launch of new service between Fort Lauderdale and St. Croix, Spirit Airlines has announced even more flights to the U.S. Virgin Islands from the Sunshine State.

“These new flights represent the fruit of the hard work of our administration to add new service and increase flights to our destination,” said U.S. Virgin Islands Governor Kenneth E. Mapp. “New flights increase affordable opportunities for Virgin Islanders to travel to and from the mainland, while helping our bread and butter tourism industry recover,” he stated.

“Working alongside our colleagues at the Virgin Islands Port Authority, we continue to invest heavily in our airlift development strategy and value our partnership with Spirit as they continue to prioritize travel to and from our Territory,” said Beverly Nicholson-Doty, Commissioner of Tourism for the U.S. Virgin Islands.

As part of a wider announcement, Spirit Airlines will begin offering international service from Orlando International Airport to 11 new destinations in Latin America and the Caribbean, as well as three more domestic routes rolling out through the fall.

The announcement marks one of the largest expansions in the airline’s history and includes service to the U.S. territories of Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

“We have been proud to serve Orlando for 25 years, and after more than doubling service last year, we are so proud to be expanding there yet again,” said Bob Fornaro, Spirit’s Chief Executive Officer. “Orlando is now one of our largest markets, and we have no plans on stopping our growth. The region is not only a wonderful, family-friendly destination, but it is well-positioned to now serve as a gateway to the Caribbean and Latin America.”