5th Annual BlackTech Week Welcomes Array of Tech Geniuses

BlackTech Week, a valuable five-day experience for investors, entrepreneurs and techies of every kind



MIAMI – The 5th Annual BlackTech Week presented by Code Fever Miami, in partnership with the Knight Foundation, is less than one week away!

Happening February 5-9 at various locations in Miami, the largest conference and networking event in the country for people of color provides a platform for entrepreneurship, employment, innovation and international competitiveness for underserved and underrepresented populations.

BlackTech Week Workshops

The curated workshops scheduled include: a Cannabis Summit, GovEduCon, Afrofuturism and a Women’s Innovation Brunch.

These sessions will cover topics including smart cities development, ecosystem building, STEM education and entrepreneurship in cannabis, in addition to highly anticipated master class style sessions on funding, venture capital and private equity.

Code Fever and BlackTech Week Co-Founder Felecia Hatcher is committed to using the conference to continue strengthening Black techies and entrepreneurs.

“Code Fever Miami is excited to work with our sponsors Knight Foundation, Salesforce and AT&T to support BlackTech Week as it continues to serve our mission to accelerate the building of asset and talent-filled spaces in Black communities. We believe that innovation and economic competitiveness can thrive by focusing on drawing resources, training, networks, funding, and instituting inclusive policies,” Hatcher said.

BlackTech Week Tech Speakers & Special Guests

Highlights on the speaker lineup include several city mayors including Mayor Karen Weaver (Flint, MI), Mayor Steve Benjamin (Columbia, SC) and Mayor Hardie Davis (Augusta, GA as well as Bari Williams (VP of Legal, Business, and Policy Affairs at All Turtles), Bob Fitts (Founder, Startup-X), Cristal Cole (Cross Cultural Community Engagement & External and Legislative Affairs Executive AT&T) and Jamilah Lemieux (Former Editor-In-Chief of Ebony Magazine).

BlackTech Week’s panels and fireside discussions will also be hosted by and feature successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders from tech, media, marketing, government and more.

Experts include: Devonta Freeman, Athlete & Investor; Dexter Bridgman, CEO/Founder, MIA Media Group; Dominick Ard’is, Founder/CEO, ACT House; Darryl Lewis, CTO at Stats; Drayton Brown, Project Manager at Magic Leap; Fallon Wilson, Research Director, Black Tech Mecca; Jamarlin Martin, CEO at Moguldom; Jessica Modkins, Founder, Hip Rock Star; Joe Russo, Executive Director, Palm Beach Tech Association; Laura Gonzalez-Estefani, Founder & CEO, The Venture City; Laura Maydon, Managing Director, Endeavor Miami; Laura W Teclemariam, Lead Product Manager at Electronic Arts; Leigh-Ann Buchanan, Executive Director, Venture Cafe Miami; Melissa Bradley, Managing Partner of 1863 Ventures; Suzan McDowell, President & CEO, Circle of One Marketing; and Yvette Harris, Publicist, Harris Media.

BlackTech Week 2019 Schedule of Events

Feb 5 – BTW19 Opening Party – TRIBE

Feb 6 – #goveducon at BTW 19 presented by AT&T – Virgin Brightline

Feb 7 – Afrofuturism Summit – Venture Cafe Miami

Feb 8 – Cocktails & Conversations – Venture City

Feb 9 – Women’s Innovation Brunch – Zest Miami

Cannabis Summit – TRIBE

Sponsors include: Knight Foundation, AT&T, Salesforce & South Florida Cares Mentoring Movement and partners.

Click here for more information about BlackTech Week, ticketing and event details.