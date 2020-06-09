Jamaican Men of Florida Town-Hall: Beyond “I Can’t Breathe”

SOUTH FLORIDA – As the world continues to wrestle with the killing of George Floyd and the many other unarmed African-Americans by police officers and vigilantes, the Jamaican Men of Florida want to be a part of the conversation and offer solutions.

Join the Jamaican Men of Florida this Thursday, June 11th at 8pm via Zoom as they welcome you to a very special town-hall discussion titled, Beyond “I Can’t Breathe” as they discuss the murder of George Floyd, racism, racial injustice and police brutality.

Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84324732432

Zoom Webinar ID: 843 2473 2432

Beyond “I Can’t Breathe” panel of esteemed guests :

Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony

Broward County Mayor Dale Holness

Candidate for Miami Dade County Commission District 9 Attorney Marlon Hill

Entertainer & Social Media Influencer Brian Breach

Broward Human Services Department Suzanne Bundy

President of the Jamaican Men of Florida Dr. Allan Cunningham

Criminal Defense Attorney Jaime Aird

Moderated by Dr. Jason Prendergast

The newly formed Jamaican Men of Florida (JMOF) organization under the leadership of Dr. Allan Cunningham was created to empower, transform, and impact communities across generations inspired by the culture, identity and the personal and professional excellence of men of Jamaican descent and feels this topic is timely and in line with the direction of the organization’s vision.

The JMOF recently held a discussion on Domestic Violence which was highly successful.