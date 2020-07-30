South Florida Fishing: Learn to Cast a Fly Rod & Bonefish Flies

Many native Floridians live for the salty ocean and couldn’t be happier on the water holding a fishing pole. It’s just part of almost everyone’s upbringing down here! Floridians can go at all hours of the day or night, but most fishing trips are done at dawn since the fishing is best when the sun comes up! Down in the Keys and Everglades it’s common to catch fish like Snook, Snapper, Sea Trout and Grouper. Floridians also enjoy going lobstering and crabbing at the crack of dawn!

There’s countless species of fish and many types of fishing. One type that requires a bit of practice on its own is fishing on a fly. One can fly fish for many species, but one extra popular type in South Florida is bonefish fly fishing. Have you ever tried fly fishing in the flats with bonefish flies?

Fly Fishing in Blackpoint Marina

Black Point Park and Marina has been around for a very long time, and is a popular destination for a variety of anglers. It boasts great spots for both fly fishing as well as brackish water fishing. And it’s not uncommon to see people fish without a pole at Black Point Marina. It is really a hidden gem that’s basically only known by anyone who grew up in Cutler Bay (what used to be known as Cutler Ridge, or The Ridge). Just like any other kinds of fishing, it takes time and practice to learn the basics and gets easier once you have the hang of it. There’s lots of permit, redfish and bonefish living in Blackpoint Marina year-round as well as tarpon especially in warmer seasons! That creates an amazing, convenient place for South Floridian locals to go practice, even if just a short session.

Of course, with any sort of fishing, you need specific flies for specific fish species in their specific habitats. Each species and habitat have unique traits that translate into subtle nuances in bonefish fly patterns compared to those for redfish. For example, the best bonefish flies imitate crabs, shrimp and baitfish – the 3 main food that bonefish eat. And although redfish eat a similar diet, bonefish fly patterns are lot smaller and also use lighter colors due to the crystal-clear water that bonefish thrive in. Tarpon are in a league of their own. Aside from their aggression, they have mouths made of concrete so flies also need to be extra sharp.

Casting Bonefish Flies Without a Boat, Around the World

It’s likely that a majority of Floridians will go fishing in a boat. If you’ve ever priced boats in South Florida, then you know most flat-bottom boats are even more expensive than a luxury sedan! With some species like sharks and tuna that’s really the only option. However, bonefish present a challenging yet fun option to fish WITHOUT a boat! You can wade out from shore and cast bonefish flies into the shallow water.

Of course, you can also cast bonefish flies from a boat – you just don’t HAVE to! You just need a special rod and then have to match your flies to where you look for fish. There are countless areas and options that can be used in our region. There are even specific bonefish flies that are especially popular when you jump across to the Bahamas. If you weren’t aware, Andros Island and Great Abaco in the Bahamas are both FAMOUS with bonefish fly fisherman!

Fly fishing opens up so many options. You can really go just about anywhere, and try different types of fish both saltwater and freshwater… And even if you just specialize with bonefish flies, you can fish from Mexico and Honduras to the South Pacific Cook Islands all the way to East African island nation Seychelles since there’s incredible bonefish populations worldwide. Just targeting this one fish species showcases different locales and scenery, different people and culture, different cuisine and art.

With the countless options and simple conveniences, it would be a perfect way to unwind or get out of the hustle of everyday life, which is probably a large part of what makes it so enjoyable. You can switch to other saltwater species like redfish or tarpon, and even switch to freshwater species like bass and trout in Florida’s many rivers and lakes.