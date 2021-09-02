Jai-Alai Season Resumes at The Casino @ Dania Beach

[DANIA BEACH] – The Casino @ Dania Beach is preparing to welcome fans back to the fronton on Wednesday, September 1 for the second half of the 2021 Jai-Alai season.

Seats are limited and fans must be at least 21 years old. All Jai-Alai games played at The Casino @ Dania Beach are streamed live and virtual wagering is available via simulcast.

Schedule

The 2021 Jai-Alai season schedule is as follows:

September 1 through November 28, 2021

Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday Matinees: 1:00 p.m.

Wednesday through Saturday evenings: 7:00 p.m.

Dubbed the fastest moving ball sport in the world by Guinness World Records, Jai-Alai has been hosted for more than 60 years at The Casino @ Dania Beach. The dazzling display of skill and speed has been played in South Florida since 1924, when the first fronton opened in Hialeah. Jai-Alai originated as a handball game in the Basque area of Spain’s Pyrenees Mountains over four centuries ago, where games were played on Sundays and holidays in small villages at the local church, hence the name jai alai which means “merry festival” in Basque.

Modified Seating

Seating inside the Jai-Alai fronton at The Casino @ Dania Beach has been modified to account for 6-foot physical distancing between fans, reducing capacity from 400 to 75 guests. Additional self-betting stations have also been added.

Entertainment Options

Featuring the newest and hottest slot machines, live Poker tables, nationally known recording artists and comedians, simulcast lounge and sports bar, dining and live Jai-Alai, The Casino @ Dania Beach offers a gaming and entertainment experience like no other. Plus, it is a proud participant of the Broward County Safe & Clean Pledge.