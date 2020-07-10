The Casino Dania Beach Resumes Texas Hold ‘em and High Card Flush Poker Games

DANIA BEACH – The Casino @ Dania Beach announced that Ultimate Texas Hold ‘em and High Card Flush games will resume play in the Dania Poker Room starting Monday, July 13 which will be open seven days a week from 2 p.m. until midnight.

The Casino @ Dania Beach has implemented the following additional safety precautions for the Dania Poker Room including limited occupancy, a reduced number of tables and a maximum of four players per table.

All active tables will have protective Plexiglas dividers, playing cards and chips will be thoroughly cleaned on a regular basis and guests will be required to sanitize hands before play.

Additionally, food will not be permitted in the Dania Poker Room and tables and chairs will be cleaned on a regular basis.

“Our guests can now enjoy an enhanced gaming experience with the addition of these two popular table games,” said Arnaldo Suarez, CEO and General Manager for The Casino @ Dania Beach. “Our main priority is providing the safest environment possible for our team members and guests while we maintain a conservative approach.”

To combat the spread of the Coronavirus, The Casino @ Dania Beach has implemented numerous precautionary and enhanced safety measures to keep patrons and staff safe. There is now one main point of entry at the casino fronton entrance, guests pass through a thermal body imaging camera for temperature checks, must be at least 21 years old, and proper ID is required. Staff and guests must abide by social distancing guidelines and are required to wear a face mask at all times.

Dedicated cleaning ambassadors, wearing easily identifiable uniforms including masks and gloves, continuously disinfect and sanitize all areas of the property and hand sanitizing stations are conveniently positioned throughout the facility.

The main casino is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 3 a.m. Friday and Saturday.