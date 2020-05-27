Boating In The Bahamas Post COVID-19

NASSAU, Bahamas – The waters and white sand beaches of The Bahamas are known the world over, for their mesmerizing clarity and beauty. With its turquoise blue ocean spanning over 100,000 square miles, ranging from shallow 33 foot flats to drops more than 13,000 feet in depth, The Islands Of The Bahamas are a dream come true for boaters, from pleasure crafts to mega yachts.

No other destination can boast of or lay claim to such a sailing paradise!

This ecological wonderland, with breathtaking underwater flora and fauna and awe inspiring seascapes, has wowed the likes of world famous oceanographer Jacques Cousteau and astronaut Scott Kelly, who documented their discoveries.

The Bahamas is home to the world’s longest underwater caves, largest number of inland blue holes and the world’s third largest barrier reef, making it perfect for every type of seafaring adventure, from bone fishing and deep sea fishing to snorkeling and scuba diving, or simply sun bathing.

Located a mere 50 nautical miles off the coast of Florida, the sheer multiplicity of islands in this 700-island archipelago, many of which are sparsely populated, make The Bahamas an excellent location for cruising in this era of social distancing.

As the world, and in particular the United States of America, begins to reopen its borders following months of closure due to COVID-19, the time to plan your visit to The Bahamas to refresh, recharge, unwind, reconnect, anchor out and further explore its beauty is ideal, now, more than ever.

Whether planning to cruise the Exumas’ 365 secluded cays, docking or anchoring out in Bimini, Abaco, Grand Bahama, Nassau, Cat Island, Long Island, Eleuthera, Rum Cay or San Salvador, the diversity of these island attractions, marinas, friendly natives and unique authentic cultural experiences are just added bonuses for you.

So get going, start planning your next rendezvous and cruise to The Islands Of The Bahamas. We’ll be here waiting for you #bahamascruising.