NFL Alumni Partners With Health City Cayman Islands

Mutually beneficial partnership will provide NFL alumni with affordable medical opportunities.

MOUNT LAUREL, New Jersey – NFL Alumni (NFLA) announced a partnership with Health City Cayman Islands, a world-class tertiary care medical facility founded by renowned cardiac surgeon Dr. Devi Shetty.

Health City is only the second hospital in the Caribbean to receive accreditation by Joint Commission International, and provides affordable state-of-the-art surgical techniques in sports medicine, orthopedics, neuro and spinal surgery, plus a full range of other medical services.

“We are pleased to partner with Health City Cayman Islands,” said NFLA CEO Elvis Gooden. “We are constantly seeking the most advanced affordable health and wellness related offerings to benefit the quality of life of our members. Partnership with Health City Cayman Islands will provide our members with another excellent medical resource.”

NFL Alumni members will benefit from Health City’s commitment to successful results and improved quality of life. Surgeons and medical staff at Health City have extensive experience in their fields, employ the latest technologies, and together provide seamless, concierge care. Patients recover in the secure and tranquil setting of Grand Cayman.

“We are delighted to join forces with NFL Alumni to provide world-class medical care to members and their families, just one hour away from the United States,” said Health City Cayman Islands Clinical Director, Dr. Binoy Chattuparambil. “Our proven commitment to patient-centered care, quality outcomes, and transparent bundled pricing makes this a perfect partnership.”