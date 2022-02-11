[NEWARK, NJ] – GRAMMY Museum Experience TM Prudential Center resumes its “live and in-person” programming with the debut of “Off The Record presented by Verizon: Sounds of the Black Diaspora – The Reggae and Afrobeats Conversation” on Wednesday, March 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The ninety-minute event features a panel discussion, moderated by music industry executive, Chelsea Grant. Connecting the nuances and celebrating the differences of Reggae and Afrobeats. Followed by a brief, intimate musical performance by select artists. The panel will feature renowned Reggae and Afrobeats artists, Yemi Alade, Kranium, Noah Powa and Ayo Jay. With special guest appearance by SiriusXM’s, DJ Anarchy.

Past GRAMMY Museum Experience TM Prudential Center public program guests include, DJ Khaled, Naughty By Nature, Brandy Clark, Philip Bailey, The Zombies, LAUV, Gloria Gaynor, Third World, Spragga Benz and more.

Tickets priced at $25, are available here for the event.

“Musical genres are constantly evolving and overlapping. It’s important to understand where and how they connect, differ and influence each other,” ….“We’re thrilled to welcome these amazing artists to our museum for a stimulating night of conversation. Discussing these two significant and increasingly popular genres”. – Mark Conklin, Director of Artist Relations & Programming, GRAMMY™ Museum Experience Prudential Center

Panelists