Sounds of the Black Diaspora – The Reggae and Afrobeats Conversation
[NEWARK, NJ] – GRAMMY Museum Experience TM Prudential Center resumes its “live and in-person” programming with the debut of “Off The Record presented by Verizon: Sounds of the Black Diaspora – The Reggae and Afrobeats Conversation” on Wednesday, March 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET.
The ninety-minute event features a panel discussion, moderated by music industry executive, Chelsea Grant. Connecting the nuances and celebrating the differences of Reggae and Afrobeats. Followed by a brief, intimate musical performance by select artists. The panel will feature renowned Reggae and Afrobeats artists, Yemi Alade, Kranium, Noah Powa and Ayo Jay. With special guest appearance by SiriusXM’s, DJ Anarchy.
Past GRAMMY Museum Experience TM Prudential Center public program guests include, DJ Khaled, Naughty By Nature, Brandy Clark, Philip Bailey, The Zombies, LAUV, Gloria Gaynor, Third World, Spragga Benz and more.
Tickets priced at $25, are available here for the event.
“Musical genres are constantly evolving and overlapping. It’s important to understand where and how they connect, differ and influence each other,” ….“We’re thrilled to welcome these amazing artists to our museum for a stimulating night of conversation. Discussing these two significant and increasingly popular genres”. – Mark Conklin, Director of Artist Relations & Programming, GRAMMY™ Museum Experience Prudential Center
Panelists
- Yemi Alade, is a Nigerian Afropop singer, songw
riter, actress and activist. She won the Peak Talent Show in 2009 after which she signed to Effyzzie Music Group, and had a hit with her single “Johnny“ in 2014. Since then Yemi has gained prominence in the music industry and is considered one of the biggest artists in Africa. Following the releases of her albums King of Queens and Mama Africa with huge commercial success recorded for both albums, she embarked on consecutive world tours.
- Kranium, is a Jamaican reggae and dancehall singer known for his 2013 hit single “Nobody Has To Know” which gave him international recognition and led him to the Atlantic Records record label. He has travelled the world over to perform. Collaborated with mega artists such as Ed Sheeran, Bebe Rexha and Major Lazer to name a few.
- Noah Powa – Jamaican born Reggae/dancehall artist and selector
- Ayo Jay, is a London born singer, raised in Lagos, Nigeria, and his musical expressions channel as much from West African pop as from Western R&B and rap. Among his early singles was a bright, catchy standout called “Your Number”. Which he later re-recorded with rapper Fetty Wap in 2015.
Connect
Connect with us on the following social media platforms.