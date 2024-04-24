Entertainment

Soulchild Tanice Giving Praises: A Personal Journey in Music

by Howard Campbell

KINGSTON, Jamaica – After years of recording songs for producers, Soulchild Tanice decided to take a more hands-on approach to her career by launching Soulchild Productions in 2023. Among the fledgling company’s first batch of releases is Give Praises.

Released in January, it hears the singer who previously recorded as Tanice Morrison, acknowledging God for enduring in an industry that has not always been kind to women.

According to the Jamaican artist, Soulchild Productions allows her to “pursue my true passion and have creative control.”

Soulchild Tanice

She added that, “Give Praises is about just giving thanks, even when you think there is nothing to be thankful for. It also speaks to what God has done and is doing in my life right now.”

Soulchild Tanice co-produced Give Praises with Alex Martin Blanken. The track is from a hectic round of recording sessions in 2023.

As Tanice Morrison, she recorded a number of songs including My Caribbean Boy and Dance The Night Away, as well as one album (No Limitations) which came out in 2010. She toured as a backing vocalist with Richie Spice and guitarist Dwight Pinkney.

With a new image and stage name, much of her time is spent writing the next chapter in her career.

“I’ve been working on new material, and promoting brand Soulchild Tanice,” she said.

 

