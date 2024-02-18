South Beach Wine & Food Festival® taps Jamaican Owned Circle of One Marketing as a Marketing Partner

MIAMI – Circle of One Marketing, a premiere minority and Jamaican owned marketing agency headquartered in Miami, is thrilled to announce its partnership as the marketing and event management firm for The Cookout presented by Stella Artois and hosted by JJ Johnson at the 2024 South Beach Food & Wine Festival®.

The Cookout, an engaging celebration of African American and Caribbean cuisine from across the Diaspora, will unfold on Saturday, February 24th, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Eden Roc Miami Beach. 4525 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33140

The Cookout with Chef JJ Johnson

Chef JJ Johnson, author of the new book “The Art of Rice”, the visionary behind “The Cookout” and the founder of FIELDTRIP, aims to recapture and showcase the beauty and brilliance of African American culinary traditions.

This delicious event provides a unique opportunity to honor and savor the contributions of those who have enriched this extraordinary heritage.

With signature dishes by a diverse group of Black chefs who share Chef JJ’s passion for resurrecting historical food traditions, foodies will have the chance to experience a culinary journey through the rich tapestry of Black culture.

“Circle of One Marketing is passionate about marketing and event production so their creative approach aligns with our vision for this event,” said Lee Schrager, Festival Founder & Director. “In a world where food brings us together, The Cookout stands as a testament to the power of shared moments, diverse flavors, and the joy of communal celebration and we look forward to collaborating closely to bring this event to life.”

Circle of One Marketing is widely recognized for its creative, resourceful, and diverse marketing strategies and consistently producing polished and well attended events.

The Circle has been the key ingredient in elevating the profiles and popularity of a number of large local and national events including Jazz in the Gardens, Afro-Carib Festival, the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival, Art of Transformation and Harry Belafonte’s Many Rivers to Cross Festival. With over 20 years of experience in event marketing and management,

The Circle has a proven track record of engaging, touching and influencing African American and Caribbean markets in South Florida and beyond.

Circle of One CEO and Founder Suzan McDowell expressed, “We are so pleased to have been tapped by Lee Schrager and SOBEWFF® to join their winning team as experts in event production while providing access to the Black foodie community in South Florida and beyond. Personally, I love good food and have enthusiastically attended the Festival as a guest for many years. The Festival brand is the best of the best and we are honored to be counted in their ranks of trusted event management and marketing partners.”