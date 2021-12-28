Jamerican Entrepreneur Suzan McDowell of Circle of One Marketing Celebrates 20 Years

[MIAMI] – Twenty years ago 9-11 happened, Nancy Pelosi became the first woman speaker of the House, and Suzan McDowell filled a void within the African American and Caribbean markets when she founded Circle of One Marketing, a full service marketing agency known for its creative campaigns, popularity and strong community involvement, thereby making undisputed, remarkable contributions to the South Florida landscape for communities of color and beyond.

Major Accomplishments

Over the past 20 years she has shined a light on the City of Miami Gardens and its Jazz in the Gardens, the popular music festival that, due to McDowell and her team, has been elevated to national and international levels, increasing attendance from 1,000 to 70,000.

She’s managed national publicity for OneUnited Bank, the largest Black-owned bank in the United States. In addition, she oversaw the turnaround marketing and PR for Harry Belafonte’s Many Rivers to Cross Festival in Atlanta.

Locally, The Circle is known for creating and executing campaigns. Including The Urban League of Greater Miami, University of Miami, and Clear Channel Airports. Plus, municipalities like North Miami Beach, North Miami, and Hallandale and of course Miami Gardens, to name just a few.

The Circle knows the pulse of modern society. As a result, they have the enviable experience accessing the active African American, Caribbean, and Creole consumer markets. “I often joke that I’m a combination of two fictional characters, “Cookie” Lyon from Empire and Olivia Pope from Scandal. Because of their resilience and resourcefulness to make an impact where it matters. In addition, to get the job done at the end of the day, with a smile. I have seen a lot of crazy and amazing things over the course of 20 years; enough to write a book, which I will one day,” says McDowell.

Circle of One Marketing has been named multiple times as one of the Top 100 Minority Businesses by the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce. Additionally, they have built a solid reputation of producing results-driven marketing and public relations campaigns. McDowell gushes about her professional team, which she affectionately calls “Circle Gladiators,”.

New for 2022

In 2022, the Gladiator team will be expanded through the launch of a new apprenticeship style mentoring and education program, Circle Rising. The idea behind Circle Rising is to help prepare the “next generation” of young adults. In an effort to pursue their dream of a professional creative career. The Circle specializes in multi-layered creative competencies. Including design and art direction, public relations, social media, community outreach, media buying, and event management. Plus, thought leadership and expertise in leveraging strategic partnerships.

Milestone Celebration and Proclamation

On Friday, December 17, about 200 people, comprised of friends, current and former clients gathered at Red Rooster’s popular “modern speakeasy”, The Pool Hall, in the heart of Overtown Miami, to raise a glass in honor of Suzan McDowell and her Gladiators. During the celebration, Miami-Dade Commissioner Oliver G. Gilbert, III was present to honor Circle of One with a special proclamation from the County for the impact the agency has had in raising the ceiling as a “Jamerican” Black-owned organization.

“During these 20 years, we’ve worked with over 300 clients. Back when we first started, we were given a huge opportunity to work on the spectacular grand opening of Magic Johnson’s Liberty City store. It’s that kind of trust that has made us as strong as we are. I will be forever grateful to those who put their faith in us and allowed us to shine,” said McDowell, President & CEO of Circle of One Marketing, Inc.