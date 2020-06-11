Travelers Care Founder Plans for Major Comeback Despite COVID-19 Setback

by Howard Campbell

LOS ANGELES – Heading into 2020, Shelly Ann Cawley had more reason to ring in the new year. Her company, Travelers Care, celebrated its first anniversary and the Jamaican entrepreneur was looking to expand her fledgling enterprise.

But in March, COVID-19 began its devastating surge, crippling the airline industry which is the lifeblood of Cawley’s Los Angeles-based business. Travelers Care caters to senior citizens who find it challenging flying alone. In addition to LA, Cawley has contract workers in New York, Florida and Kingston, her hometown.

“COVID-19 has tremendously impacted Travelers Care, resulting in the temporary shutdown of the business. Because we fly with our customers on commercial airlines, their casualties in turn affected us. We have now put some steps in place as we resume service by aligning our self with CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and airline guidelines as well as taking extra safety measures,” she said.

Those measures include:

(1) Ensuring all Travelers Care Travel companions are screened for COVID-19.