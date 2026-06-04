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Sister Cities: Falmouth and Lauderhill Unite for City to City Networking

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Sister Cities: Falmouth and Lauderhill Unite

Falmouth, Jamaica – The Falmouth and Lauderhill Sister Cities Group is proud to announce an evening of City‑to‑City Networking on Friday, June 19, 2026, from 6:00 PM to 11:00 PM. The event will be held at Breathtaking View Villa, Lot 1 Oceanview Road, Greenside, Falmouth.

This special event underscores the Sister City pledge of collaboration between Falmouth, Jamaica, and Lauderhill, Florida. It is designed to foster stronger relationships in business and education. Moreover, the evening will bring together professionals, educators, and community leaders. All attendees are committed to building meaningful partnerships across borders.

“The Sister Cities initiative is about more than symbolic ties—it’s about creating real opportunities for growth, learning, and cultural exchange,” said organizers of the Falmouth Sister City Group. “This networking evening is a step toward advancing shared goals and strengthening the bonds between our communities.”

Guests will enjoy a collaborative, culturally inclusive setting where conversations highlight joint ventures, educational exchanges, and community development projects.

To stay updated and join the conversation, participants are invited to connect via the official WhatsApp group: Join Here.

Sister Cities: Falmouth and Lauderhill Unite for City to City Networking

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News21 minutes ago
0 9 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

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