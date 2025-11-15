MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica – Ground Force Humanitarian Aid (GFHA), an American humanitarian organization, has joined forces with Poko Loco Floating Bar in Ocho Rios, Jamaica. Together they launch Operation CareBase—a landmark initiative that promises to reshape disaster response in the region.

The heart of this effort is the establishment of a Swift Action Force Emergency (SAFE) Camp at the Montego Bay Convention Center, designed to serve as a secure, high-functioning operational hub for humanitarian organizations working to bring immediate relief and long-term recovery to disaster-affected communities across Jamaica and the wider region.

SAFE Camp: A New Standard for Humanitarian Response

The SAFE Camp is more than just a temporary shelter. It is a self-sufficient, secure base that provides a comprehensive array of essential services required to stabilize communities in crisis. The facility offers hot meals, potable water, medical triage, Starlink-powered internet connectivity, hygiene services, fuel, and debris removal tools. Additionally, there is an on-site office dedicated to NGO coordination and check-in. This ensures seamless collaboration between all responding organizations.

Safety remains paramount at the SAFE Camp, with robust protocols in place—including background checks for all personnel—to maintain trust and security within the camp and surrounding community.

Building Trust, Stability, and Resilience

“This isn’t just about setting up tents, it’s about building trust, stability, and infrastructure in the middle of chaos,” explained Rob Gaudet, CEO and founder of Ground Force Humanitarian Aid.

Operation CareBase stands as a model for what modern disaster response should be: fast, professional, collaborative, and, above all, focused on the most vulnerable populations.

The camp is already fully operational, with teams finalizing infrastructure deployment and logistics staging. Constructed with durable tents and powered by a hybrid system of gas and solar energy, SAFE Camp exemplifies GFHA’s commitment to innovative, off-grid readiness. It also shows their commitment to deep community integration.

Long-term Commitment to Recovery

Rob Gaudet emphasized the lasting impact of the initiative: “We’re not here just to hand out supplies, we’re here to stay, to support older people, disabled, and displaced long after media coverage fades. SAFE Camp is the foundation that allows our five Swift Intervention Programs to operate in unison. This ensures no one is left out.”

Operation CareBase’s SAFE Camp is a big step forward in helping people. It provides immediate aid and the support needed for long-term recovery. GFHA and its partners are building trust, stability, and teamwork. They are setting a new standard for disaster response in the Caribbean and beyond.

Key Features of SAFE Camp

Secure, self-sufficient base for field responders

Hot meals and potable water provided daily

Medical triage and hygiene services

Starlink-powered internet for reliable communications

Fuel and debris removal tools for emergency operations

On-site office for NGO coordination and check-in

Stringent safety protocols, including personnel background checks

Hybrid gas and solar power for off-grid operation

Beacon of Hope

Operation CareBase, led by GFHA and Poko Loco Floating Bar, exemplifies how collaboration, innovation, and commitment to community can transform disaster response. The SAFE Camp in Montego Bay is not just a base for operations—it is a beacon of hope, resilience, and a promise that no one will be left behind.