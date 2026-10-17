Jamaica Wins 10 Caribbean Tourism Awards

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica won 10 major tourism honors during World Travel Week Jamaica 2026. These included Caribbean’s Leading Destination, Caribbean’s Leading Tourist Board and Caribbean’s Leading Cruise Destination.

The awards recognize Jamaica’s tourism industry across culture, festivals, family travel, meetings and conferences, cruises and culinary experiences.

Jamaica Earns Top Caribbean Travel Honors

At the World Travel Awards Caribbean & The Americas Gala Ceremony on Oct. 11 at Princess Grand Jamaica in Negril, the country earned seven honors. The awards were: Caribbean’s Leading Cultural Destination, Caribbean’s Leading Destination, Caribbean’s Leading Festival & Event Destination, Caribbean’s Leading Tourist Board, Caribbean’s Leading Family Travel Destination, Caribbean’s Leading Meetings & Conference Destination, and Caribbean’s Leading Cruise Destination.

Jamaica added two honors at the World MICE Awards and World Cruise Awards. It won Caribbean’s Best MICE Destination and Caribbean’s Best Cruise Destination.

The World Culinary Awards named Jamaica Caribbean’s Best Culinary Destination.

Jamaica Tourism Partners Also Win Awards

Jamaican tourism businesses also earned regional recognition. Half Moon was named Caribbean’s Leading Hotel. GO! Jamaica Travel won Caribbean’s Leading Travel Agency. Furthermore, the World Travel Awards named Sangster International Airport Caribbean’s Leading Airport.Rose Hall Great House Tour won Caribbean’s Leading Tourist Attraction.

The World Travel Awards named Club MoBay Caribbean’s Leading Airport Lounge.

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett said the awards reflect continued investment in Jamaica’s tourism product and strong industry partnerships.

“These World Travel Awards reflect the strength, diversity and resilience of Jamaica’s tourism sector,” Bartlett said. “They recognize not only the excellence of our hotels, attractions and tourism partners, but also the people whose commitment to service continues to shape the visitor experience.”

Tourism Director Donovan White said the awards reinforce Jamaica’s standing as one of the Caribbean’s most diverse and competitive destinations.

“Jamaica’s success across these 10 categories speaks to the strength of our destination brand and the diversity of experiences available to our visitors,” White said. “These awards belong not only to the Jamaica Tourist Board, but to our tourism partners and workers across the island who continue to deliver the Jamaica experience every day.”

Jamaica Builds on 2025 Tourism Wins

Jamaica’s performance at the 2025 World Travel Awards—where the island earned the titles Caribbean’s Leading Destination, Caribbean’s Leading Family Travel Destination and Caribbean’s Leading Tourist Board—set the stage for the 2026 honors. Jamaica also won World’s Leading Family Travel Destination.

The latest awards highlight Jamaica’s reach across leisure travel, cruises, meetings and events, culinary tourism and family vacations.