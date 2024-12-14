Sir Rockwell: Best Media Personality at Jamaicans.com Awards

SOUTH FLORIDA – Sir Rockwell, the charismatic host of South Florida’s favorite morning radio show, has been named Best Media Personality at the Jamaicans.com 25th Anniversary “Best of Jamaica 2024” awards. This recognition celebrates his ongoing impact and influence in the community, further solidifying his legacy as a trusted voice in Caribbean media.

Steven A. Warner, popularly known as “Sir Rockwell,” is a seasoned South Florida radio personality, DJ, event MC, and planner with nearly three decades of experience building a dedicated following locally and globally.

Sir Rockwell is the only radio host to work on all five Caribbean stations in South Florida. He has made a lasting impact on the region’s broadcasting scene. His journey began in community radio in Broward County and has since led to award-winning success, including a tenure at WAVS 1170 AM and as Program Director and morning show host for Jammin 1420 AM, the Palm Beaches’ first 24-hour Caribbean station.

Online Station RockDaBox.net

Sir Rockwell owns and operates the popular online station RockDaBox.net. It features his innovative morning show, the Wake Up and Live Show. This Caribbean-formatted online program has become the most syndicated of its kind world. It is broadcast by at least 41 affiliate stations on three continents. With high-profile guests like Tessanne Chin (winner of The Voice season five), Laurie-Ann Chin (Miss Jamaica World) and co-hosts like actor and painter Paul Campbell, the Wake Up and Live Show reaches over 200,000 listeners globally and continues to solidify Sir Rockwell’s reputation as a trailblazer in internet radio.

Beyond the airwaves, Sir Rockwell is also the founder of RDB Events, where he has earned acclaim as a premier Caribbean wedding DJ, MC, and event planner. With over 2,000 weddings to his credit, he has become a trusted name in creating unforgettable celebrations.

Sir Rockwell made a strong impact in radio and events. He showed his commitment to quality and new ideas. His work connected the Caribbean community and others as well.

It’s an exciting time for Sir Rockwell, who continues to make waves in the radio industry. He has also expanded his reach by syndicating his show on three new FM radio stations. This brings his popular morning show to a larger audience along Florida’s east coast.

New FM Radio Stations

WEXT 102.3 FM, covering Broward County from Oakland Park to Pembroke Pines and extending to Miami Beach.

WWRC/WIDT 99.7 FM, reaching listeners in Central Florida from Zellwood to Clermont, Pine Hills, Disney World, and Winter Garden in Orlando.

WVRO 105.3 FM, broadcasting from Wabasso Beach to Saint Lucie and throughout Vero Beach.

With this new coverage, the future looks bright for Sir Rockwell. He is rising to even greater heights in the industry.