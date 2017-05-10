Karl Jerry Craig Art Show launch

FT. LAUDERDALE – Enjoying a moment at the launch of the one-month Karl Jerry Craig Art Exhibition on Saturday (May 6) at the African American Research Library Gallery.

The show titled “From Whence We Came” is the magic box from which Craig pulls his inspiration which erupts in a wealth of imagery rooted in African culture, one that has shaped all peoples of the Diaspora, and particularly with a Caribbean perspective, according to Rachael Craig Dunn.

The exhibition continues through May 31st.