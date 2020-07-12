Jah Cure & Reggae Vibes Music Present New Single “Rock the Boat”

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica – Jah Cure and Reggae Vibes Music present a new single titled “Rock the Boat” out now on all digital platforms! This is the official summer 2020 reggae tune.

The single is part of the World Rebirth Riddim available everywhere as of July 10th.

The song tells of a man tenderly coaxing his lover to stay longer in bed with him to “rock the boat” and make up for lost time they spent apart. The sound of the song makes you visualize a secret romantic getaway on a Caribbean island, beautiful imagery of waves crashing on the beach, and enjoying a romantic sunset together.

The release is presented with visuals created by Montego Bay, Jamaica native designer Anthonio of IMG Designs. Creative direction is credited to Rebel Creative. The video premiered exclusively at www.Reggaeville.com and is available now to view on Youtube.

“This song is for summer love,” said Jah Cure.

“This is a sexy summer anthem that will make you want to sneak away to a beautiful island with your lover.” -Leigha from Rebel Creative

The song can be streamed and the video can be viewed here.