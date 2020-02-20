Dancehall Selectors King Addies Crowned King of All Kings

// // //

New York, NY – On Saturday, February 15th North America’s #1 sound, King Addies, earned a landslide sound clash victory over one of the Caribbean region’s prominent sound systems, Stonewall Sound.

Held in Antigua, clash fans from the USA, Jamaica, Guyana, Montserrat and other islands in the region poured into the outdoor venue (in the rain), for the historic competition of dub plate war chests, crafty wit and riveting crowd control.

Crowned king of the second edition of the “King of All Kings” sound clash in 2017, Addies entered Saturday’s “King of All Kings 3” as the reigning and defending champion.

However, due to Stonewall’s perceived home turf advantage, and the rumored bias of local Antiguan’s, the one on one matchup was widely predicted to be a sure loss for the New York City juggernaut.

But never one to shy away from a clash challenge, King Addies brought an unexpected strategy to Antigua’s controversial battlefield—new selector, Neco Glock.

A very bold and risky move for the champion sound, Glock, the youngest of King Addies’ 9-member selector team, performed flawlessly in his first ever clash alongside the methodical prowess of their leading NYC based mc/selector, King Pin.

Fully living up to their most recent moniker, “the Iron Fist of NY” (homage David Rodigan), King Addies dominated three of five timed rounds, as well as the dub for dub rounds.

Stonewall won only the first song of dub for dub, and King Addies went on to demolish them 6 straight, to seal the win.

Neco Glock

Originally from and currently based in Westmoreland, Jamaica, Glock began playing a Hartford area sound when he was only 10 years old, and is now in his early 20’s.

Since joining King Addies’ in 2018, he produced and released the “True Dreams” riddim in summer 2019.

Now shelling several weekly parties in Jamaica’s western region, Glock is under the direct mentorship of veteran King Addies mc/selector, Wynterfresh (son of living legend Daddy U-Roy, crowned king of all Dancehall deejays), with the support of the full NYC team.

Established in 1983, and most renowned for historically commissioning the most innovative Billboard charting Hip Hop and Dancehall dub plates in the world, as well as their unmatched sound clash record, King Addies is a legendary entertainment brand.

The internationally recognized Dancehall and Reggae influencers produce a blazing hot, weekly radio show on NYCs Irie Jam, “King Addies World Power Hour”, in which they focus on introducing emerging artist and new music.

They also produce multiple star-studded, standing room only, Dancehall event brands in New York City—“Welcome to New Lots”, “World Fight Club” and “Vintage is Forever”, to name a few.

Consistently headlining large international music festivals, iconic dancehall concerts, parties and sound historic clashes for almost 4 decades, the prominent tastemakers have notoriously ripped stages around the world annually from the USA, to Canada, the Caribbean, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

King Addies is confirmed to tour Japan in April 2020, and also Europe in July 2020.