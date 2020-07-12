Jah Cure – Rock the Boat
Jah Cure and Reggae Vibes Music present a new single, “Rock the Boat” visuals created by Montego Bay, Jamaica native designer Anthonio of IMG Designs. Creative direction is credited to Rebel Creative.
- Read more here
You are here: Home » Video » Jah Cure – Rock the Boat
Jah Cure and Reggae Vibes Music present a new single, “Rock the Boat” visuals created by Montego Bay, Jamaica native designer Anthonio of IMG Designs. Creative direction is credited to Rebel Creative.
North Miami’s Mayor Recognizes HACCOF’S Under 40 Haitian-American Young Professionals
NORTH MIAMI – Philippe Bien-Aime, Mayor of North Miami, proudly congratulates the Young Haitian American Professionals’ (YoPros) “Top 20 Under 40” Class of 2020. The Haitian American Chamber of Commerce of Florida (HACCOF) announced the finalists Friday, July 3. Each year, HACCOF selects young people of Ha itian heritage, distinguished for their outstanding professional achievements […]
Enter your email address below to receive updates each time we publish new content.
Archives:
Categories:
Tags:
© 2020 South Florida Caribbean News. Website Design and Developed by 242Studios - Bahamas Web Design
Connect
Connect with us on the following social media platforms.