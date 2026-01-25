Shurwayne Winchester: Talented and Resilient Artist

Port-of-Spain, Trinidad – The age-old adage, ‘talent over hype’ is a point of reference for one of Trinidad and Tobago’s most hard working and dedicated entertainers, Shurwayne Winchester. He has won major carnival titles. For example, he has represented Trinidad and Tobago at the World Cup and delivered masterful self-penned songs like “Carnival Please Stay”, “Band Coming”; and “Open De Gate.’ Shurwayne Winchester remains true to self and says no matter what’s happening around him, he is committed to being himself. In addition, he is dedicated to doing what he knows is the right thing for him.

Carnival Fete: ‘Addiction

In the midst of a short Carnival 2026 season, the artiste who has been a part of the Arima community for many years, says he is excited to once again, deliver one of the Borough’s best carnival fetes- ‘Addiction’ on February 8th.

While the rest of the entertainment fraternity is busy rocking fetes night after night, much like Shurwayne, he’s also been hard at work, building a solid and reputed brand. He believes in his character. Also, he values the importance of being an honest human being who places integrity above financial gain.

As a direct result, Shurwayne’s event, ‘Addiction’ has adjusted the price of tickets this year to suit the economic times. Furthermore, patrons have been offered a second ticket option this year which includes small coolers for their convenience.

20 Year Career

Over 20 years in the game, Shurwayne has withstood scrutiny and despite it all, he says he will never compromise himself. In today’s entertainment and marketing landscape, fast talk, likes and social status equate to popularity. Meanwhile, talent is thrown to the curb in exchange for 20 second TikTok engagement. Shurwayne says now more than ever he stands firm for talent over hype.

“I had to take a look at myself as Shurwayne Winchester – the individual, the man, and then Shurwayne Winchester- the artiste, the brand, and understand what is being asked of me,” he said. “I had to ask myself, ‘what is it I’m willing to give up in exchange for where I want to be, what must I give up to remain relevant in this market space and it all comes down to this – do you want to be a trend? Do you want to believe in your own hype or the hype of other persons around you, or do you want to be an artiste who stands for something?” he rationalized.

Shurwayne has faced this reality many times in his career. He has a small group of trusted friends by his side. The culture lover from Tobago thinks that real success as an entertainer comes from lasting achievements and genuine creativity. It is not just about popularity.

“You put in the work, you sweat for it, you are in the pulse of the music, your material has quality and standard – that’s truly how it stands the test of time,” he shared.

His perspective on music and artistry, recognition and popularity, fame and bright lights is vastly different from most in the Soca space and he’s fine with that. In fact, Shurwayne says he understands the desire by most, to run after trends.

“The hype – you have a large entourage, you’re walking in, people going crazy; or in contrast, you’re walking in by yourself, you’re focused on what you want to do; I’ve never been the former,” he admitted, explaining that he has never wanted to be that person. “I’ve just always wanted to give my fans great music – not for today, but for many years to come.”

New Releases For Carnival 2026

Two singles released for Carnival 2026, Shurwayne is humbled by the outpouring of love and support received following the release of the remake of Baron’s ‘Rock It So.’

The video for the collaborative track, which features young, rising Caribbean star, Yung Bredda, has been widely enjoyed across markets.

“I will always give my people the best of me, not the hype – the best, not the noise. I must never come across as though I’m better than anybody else. My work must stand out because in the end what counts is the music – the music that represents Trinidad and Tobago, the music that puts us on the map so that when a foreigner decides to take a trip, they want to visit that place that they heard that artiste singing about,” he said.

Until the End of the Road

His Power Soca track, ‘Until the End of the Road,’ has great potential to get people dancing. He believes it just needs a chance. The visuals for this high-energy song connect modern Trinidad and Tobago, the Carnival experience, and humanity. They use a creative A.I. generated concept that is impressive.

“I’m not on the hype. I’m on creativity, longevity and cultural respect,” Shurwayne reiterated, even as he highlighted this piece of creative genius. “I love being who I am. I am not going to change that. My parents said, peace of mind is more valuable than the shiniest penny in your pocket and that peace of mind comes first of all from being God-fearing because only then you’ll understand value.”

After many years in the business, Shurwayne Winchester, known as the rag bender and iron man, is still a strong performer. His singing talent and ability to connect with audiences create unforgettable moments in large crowds.

He believes, “I have no reason to fear anyone. I only believe in hard work, sacrifice, and dedication.”

Additionally, he believes with that discipline, in the end every goal and desire you have for yourself, will be attained.