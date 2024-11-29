Sheryl Lee Ralph: Jamaicans.com’s 2024 Person of the Year

MIRAMAR – Iconic actress, singer, and advocate Sheryl Lee Ralph, OJ, has been honored as the 2024 Person of the Year in Jamaicans.com’s Best of Jamaica Awards. This special recognition coincides with the 25th anniversary of the awards, celebrating excellence within Jamaican communities worldwide.

Sheryl Lee Ralph is the daughter of Jamaican fashion pioneer Ivy Ralph, who created the Kariba suit. Her father, Stanley Ralph, is an American professor. Sheryl has always embraced her Jamaican heritage with pride. Ralph grew up in Mandeville, Jamaica, and Long Island, New York. She has combined her background into a successful career. Her work spans film, television, and theater. Her artistry and activism continue to inspire audiences globally while uplifting the legacy of the Caribbean.

This milestone year for the Best of Jamaica Awards shines a spotlight on an impressive roster of winners across categories celebrating Jamaican culture, cuisine, business, entertainment, and tourism. This year, we have two new awards: Judges’ Pick and Merit Recognition. These awards honor people and groups who have made a big impact.

Awards Ceremony – December 12th

Sheryl Lee Ralph and other honorees will be celebrated at an Awards Ceremony. This event will take place at the Miramar Cultural Center Gardens on December 12, 2024. Miramar Commissioner Yvette Colbourne will host the event which will feature a vibrant showcase of Jamaican talent and culture. The celebration will be streamed live on Jamaicans.com’s Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube pages. Best of all, viewers from all over the world can join in the fun.

“As we commemorate 25 years of celebrating excellence in the Jamaican diaspora, Sheryl Lee Ralph stands as a beacon of artistry and pride in her heritage,” said Xavier Murphy, founder of Jamaicans.com. “Her contributions as a performer and advocate exemplify the greatness this award seeks to honor.”

Keep an eye out for the complete list of recipients and awardees, which will be revealed at the event.