Lionel Reid: A Visionary of Jamaica’s Tourism

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, has expressed deep sorrow at the passing of Mr. Lionel Reid, a distinguished leader and long-serving executive within Jamaica’s tourism sector. Mr. Reid, who passed away this morning, dedicated decades of his life to the development of Jamaica’s tourism industry, serving in key leadership roles at Jamaica Vacations Limited (JAMVAC), a public body of the Ministry of Tourism.

Reflecting on his contributions, Minister Bartlett hailed Mr. Reid as a visionary and an ardent champion of Jamaica’s tourism sector. “Tourism has lost a great stalwart. A gentleman, urbane, and sophisticated. His sense of correctness and diligence to duty was unparalleled,” Minister Bartlett said.

Service to Jamaica’s Tourism Sector

Lionel Reid’s service to Jamaica’s tourism sector was marked by transformative leadership. He first served as President of the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA) from 1993 to 1997 before assuming the role of Executive Director of JAMVAC from 2008 to 2012. He later returned as Chairman of JAMVAC from 2016 to 2018, playing an instrumental role in shaping Jamaica’s airlift strategy.

One of his important contributions was helping Jamaica stay connected to the United States. This happened after Air Jamaica stopped flying. Minister Bartlett highlighted his impact, saying, “Jamaica’s strong airlift security will always be part of his legacy. Lionel is the chairman and Executive Director of JAMVAC. He worked with John Lynch, the former executive chairman of the JTB. Together, they led discussions with American Airlines. This was important to secure our air connections with the USA, our biggest market. This will never be forgotten.”

Minister Bartlett extended his deepest condolences on behalf of the Ministry of Tourism and its public bodies, as well as the wider tourism fraternity to Mr. Reid’s family, friends, and colleagues.

“My deepest and most sincere condolences to his dear widow Vonnie and the children, as well as the huge extended tourism family. RIP my friend Lionel.”