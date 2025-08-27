Seeds for the Future 2025 Cohort Celebrated at Closing Ceremony

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Eight of Jamaica’s brightest computer science students were honored at the closing ceremony of the 2025 Seeds for the Future program. This is Huawei’s flagship global Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

The event marked the culmination of an enriching journey. It took the students to China from August 4–9. There, they received cutting-edge training and cultural immersion.

The participants included four students each from the University of the West Indies (UWI) and the University of Technology (UTech). Representing UWI were Joel Dixon, Demaria Walker, Tianna Bassaragh, and Dominic Scott. Meanwhile, Areeba Zafar, Zaina Thompson, Christoph Banton, and Enoch Omoregie flew the flag for UTech.

While in China, the students learned about advanced topics like artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and digital power.. They also engaged in cross-cultural exchange activities. These activities broadened their global outlook.

Seeds for the Future Launch

Launched in Thailand in 2008, Seeds for the Future has since impacted more than 18,000 students across 141 countries. It provides a vital platform for emerging talents to explore technology-driven innovation, entrepreneurship, and international collaboration.

Speaking at the ceremony, Dr. Kevin Brown, President of UTech, highlighted the program’s significance to small island developing states like Jamaica. He noted his university’s long-standing involvement since 2017.

“This partnership is critical. Over 80 percent of programs at UTech are STEM-based. Initiatives like Seeds for the Future align directly with our mission. We aim to equip students with skills needed to thrive in the digital economy,” Dr. Brown said.

Echoing this sentiment, Professor Marvin Reid, Principal Director of Research, Innovation & Partnership at UWI Mona, emphasized the importance of academia–industry collaboration.

“Universities cannot achieve transformation alone; we need industry partners, government, and civil society with us,” Professor Reid remarked.

Delivering remarks on behalf of Hon. Daryl Vaz, Minister of Science, Energy, Telecommunications & Transport, Ms. Donaree Muirhead, Technical Assistant to the Minister, praised Huawei Jamaica for its sustained investment in human capital.

“Seeds for the Future is a transformative initiative. It is shaping the next generation of changemakers, and its impact will resonate for generations to come,” she said.

As part of the program’s legacy, three students from the 2025 cohort will continue their journey with internships at Huawei Jamaica. They will gain invaluable on-the-job experience with one of the world’s leading ICT companies.

The closing ceremony celebrated the students’ achievements. It also highlighted how global partnerships help Jamaica’s digital future.