Second Annual Miami Entertainment Months Kicks Off

[MIAMI] – The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) announces the return of Miami Entertainment Months. The two-month-long program runs from October 1st through November 30th and aims to showcase a variety of events and activities that represent the destination’s dynamic and diverse entertainment scene – through promotions like discounts, BOGO deals, ticket packages and more. From music and theatre performances, to sporting events, outdoor attractions, and live entertainment, there’s something for everyone.

This year, the GMCVB is placing an emphasis on optionality – featuring events, activations and shows for the “Outdoor Explorer,” “Thrill Seeker,” “Social Butterfly.” Programming spans indoor outdoor and socially-distant for every comfort level. For more information and to explore specific deals across more than 25 participants, please visit MiamiTemptations.com.

“Coming off of the GMCVB’s vibrant summer season, we’re thrilled to welcome back Miami Entertainment Months, during which locals and visitors will never be at a loss for things to do and experiences to discover,” said David Whitaker, President & CEO of the GMCVB. “This program makes exploration easier and more affordable than ever, with offers showcasing the many different ways to enjoy Miami Entertainment Months and therefore, Greater Miami and Miami Beach.”

Miami Entertainment Months is one of seven programs within “Miami Temptations,” a series of themed months designed to highlight the best the destination has to offer, through monthly deals and special programming. It follows the lauded Miami Spa Months (July-August), Miami Hotel Months (June-September) and Miami Spice Restaurant Months (August-September) – and is a precursor to Miami Arts, Culture & Heritage Months (December-January).

Highlights From Miami Entertainment Months

For the Outdoor Explorer: Explore the excitement of the outdoors among animals from Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Americas at Zoo Miami . Participants can enjoy $3 off adult and child admission to the largest zoo in Florida and the fifth largest in the United States.

Explore the excitement of the outdoors among animals from Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Americas at . Participants can enjoy $3 off adult and child admission to the largest zoo in Florida and the fifth largest in the United States. For the Thrill Seeker: Those seeking the excitement and adventure of extreme sports can enjoy $5 off general admission to Thriller Miami Speedboat Adventures . Cruise along the Miami Coastline and capture panoramic views of Miami’s skyline and spot celebrities’ homes on Star Island. Speedboats depart from Bayside Marketplace in Downtown Miami.

Those seeking the excitement and adventure of extreme sports can enjoy $5 off general admission to . Cruise along the Miami Coastline and capture panoramic views of Miami’s skyline and spot celebrities’ homes on Star Island. Speedboats depart from Bayside Marketplace in Downtown Miami. For the Social Butterfly: Art and performance lovers can enjoy a special 15% discount to Faena LIVE’s original production—TRYST- A Lovers’ Rendezvous. The performance takes place at Faena Theatre, inspired by Europe’s grand opera houses and the glittering allure of Old Hollywood.

Miami Carnival

Just in time for the lauded program, the GMCVB will celebrate the return of the 37th Annual Miami Carnival on Oct. 8-10, 2021. This multi-day experience that celebrates the music and pageantry of the Caribbean culture is one of the most anticipated Carnivals held annually.

With three signature events to experience throughout the long weekend, Panorama, J’ouvert, and a costumed Parade & Concert, guest will enjoy live performances from multiple bands, dazzling costumes, and sweet and melodious sounds of the steel pan. This year’s celebration will encompass the same energy that locals know and love. However, it will have a slightly different look and feel to ensure the safety of attending guests.

Best of the Best Music Fest

Also during Miami Entertainment Months, the GMCVB invites everyone to attend the Best of the Best Music Fest as it celebrates its 15th Annual concert on Sunday, Oct. 10 at Miami’s Bayfront Park. The music fest is one of South Florida’s highly anticipated and highly attended Caribbean stage shows. This festival hosts Dancehall, and Reggae artists, including Koffee, Spice, Lady G, Tanya Stephens and more.

The GMCVB is a proud sponsor of this annual heritage festival that continues to be a rich cultural backdrop of the cultural diversity Miami has to offer to positively highlight the Caribbean music influences that are uniquely Found in Miami. For tickets and general information, please visit the Best of the Best Concert.

Health and safety protocols for each participating venue/offering will be located within their individual partner pages on www.MiamiTemptations.com.