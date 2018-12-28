White House Hosts Dialogues with Caribbean and African Faith-based Leaders

WASHINGTON, DC – Jamaican born Rev. Dr. Coretta Mathie Founder and President of Spirit of the Most High Ministry Inc. a United States faith based organization was among the delegates invited to attend meetings at the White House in Washington, DC on December 13th and 14th 2018.

Dr. Coretta Mathie was the first female Caribbean faith-based leader to be invited to attend these high-level strategic meetings under the Trump Administration.

The White House Faith based and Opportunity Initiatives Centers included the US Department of State Office of Religious and Global Affairs, Office of Global Justice, Civilian Security and Human Rights, the US Department of Homeland Security/FEMA and the USAID Office of Global Health and Faith based Opportunities that hosted the meetings.

The meetings were held with Directors and Senior Advisors of bilateral agencies within the US government to explore opportunities for mission partnerships towards structural advancement of helping Caribbean nations to address global health, education, crime, civil crisis and holistic approaches to human empowerment.

The United States Government Faith based Cabinet Leaders complimented Dr. Mathie for her remarkable achievements and expressed a keen interest in partnering with her on various initiatives.

Dr. Coretta Mathie was also among the distinguished guests in attendance at the award ceremony for Dr. Chidi Okoroafor, President of Central Africa Assemblies of Alliance and General Superintendent of Assemblies of God Nigeria held by the US Senate.

Dr. Okoroafor personally extended an invitation to Dr. Coretta Mathie to visit Nigeria as early as 2019 to which she accepted. Dr. Coretta Mathie also met with the chaplain for the United States Senate, the Rev. Dr. Barry Black.

Dr. Coretta Mathie Appointed CAFBLC Government Liaison

Dr. Coretta Mathie was appointed as the Caribbean and African Faith-based Leadership Conference (CAFBLC) Government Liaison for the Caribbean Women Diaspora by its president, Dr. Agorum Dike.

Dr. Mathie says she welcomes the opportunity and looks forward to working with and for the women in the diaspora.