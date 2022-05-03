Calabar Alumni Overseas Chapters say “Thank you” to Teachers in Jamaica

[Washington D.C.] – For the third consecutive year, Calabar High School Alumni Chapters based overseas have banded together to show appreciation to the teachers at their alma mater. The old boys chapters in Washington, DC, New York, Atlanta and Florida have all combined to provide a cash gift to all teachers, guidance counselors and support staff at Calabar during National Teachers Appreciation Week, which begins on May 2, 2022.

“It is with great pride, that the chapters got together once again to say thank you to our teachers. They [teachers] are among the most dedicated and caring professionals as they go above and beyond on a daily basis as they influence those formative years of high school,” says Michael McPherson, head of the Washington, DC Chapter.

The old boys gift of over $1,500,000 to the school gives the teachers, student support services, administrative and ancillary support staff a stipend of J$10,000 each. It is one part of other initiatives planned for National Teachers Appreciation Week, May 2 to May 6, at Calabar.

Showing Gratitude

“Gratitude is a must, if I may borrow a line from the song Toast [by Koffee], so acknowledgment of the role educators play is essential in my view. Who doesn’t remember their favorite teachers and the impact on our lives?” remarked Karl Thompson, president of the Florida chapter. We applaud any activity or program that celebrates our teachers, so we are happy it came together again this year,” said David Anderson, president of the Atlanta chapter. A sentiment also shared by the New York chapter.

“We hope to provide this token of appreciation every year for years to come. Sometimes it is not about the size of the gift. But, the fact we are showing that we care and appreciate our teachers for all they do and all that they sacrifice. It is the least we can do,” added McPherson.